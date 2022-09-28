TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights fell on Tuesday by a late goal from Wellsboro’s Sarah Seeling by a score of 1-0.
The game remained close throughout, with Towanda controlling possession for most of the first half, but they were unable to take advantage, coming up scoreless.
With only six minutes left in the half, Seeling would notch the would-be game-winner on an unassisted goal to give the Lady Hornets the win.
They would outshoot Wellsboro by a 10-6 margin on goal while both teams had five corners on the night.
Wellsboro goalkeeper Annie Gehman would turn in a stalwart night between the posts and recorded a shutout with 10 saves.
Cara Glantz would also have a solid day, recording three saves before allowing the eventual game-winner.
Towanda will be back on the field on Thursday when they travel to take on the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers at 4:30 p.m.
WYALUSING – The Athens girls were lifted to a victory on Tuesday over Wyalusing with Ally Thoman notching four goals for the Lady Wildcats.
Thoman would have her fingerprints all over the contest, recording four goals and assisting on the other Athens’ score with a pass to Elizabeth Denninger.
Wyalusing would get two scores from Addison Bly, both coming off assists from Olivia Haley, who also scored the third goal for the Lady Rams.
Wyalusing goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez would notch nine saves and Athens keeper Karlee Bartlow recorded seven.
Athens and Wyalusing will both be on the road on Thursday, with the Lady Wildcats taking on Troy and Wyalusing traveling to Northeast Bradford.
Both games are set for 4:30 p.m.
