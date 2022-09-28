TOWANDA GIRLS

Eliza Fowler takes a shot on goal for the Lady Black Knights during their loss to Wellsboro.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

TOWANDA – The Towanda Lady Black Knights fell on Tuesday by a late goal from Wellsboro’s Sarah Seeling by a score of 1-0.

The game remained close throughout, with Towanda controlling possession for most of the first half, but they were unable to take advantage, coming up scoreless.