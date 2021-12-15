Towanda falls short against North Penn-Liberty

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys basketball team came within striking distance multiple times but lost 50-40 on Tuesday night.
The Black Knights were missing two starters and it showed in the first quarter. North Penn-Liberty led 13-4 after the first quarter.
Towanda only scored five points in the second quarter trailing 28-9 at halftime. The Black Knights made some adjustments and came out ready to play in the second half.
The Black Knights scored 13 points in the third quarter and came within eight points in the fourth quarter. Towanda scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, but foul trouble and a 16 point Mounties quarter made it impossible for a comeback.
Dante Ottaviani scored a team high 11 points for the Black Knights. Jack Wheaton scored some timely three pointers scoring nine points and Teagan Irish scored eight points.
Full coverage will be included in Thursday's edition of the Daily Review
