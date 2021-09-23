BUCKTAIL — Towanda’s Hannah Ryck remained undefeated on the season, but that would be the lone win for the Black Knights as they fell 4-1 to Bucktail on Tuesday.
Ryck battled to a 6-4 win in the first set and then cruised to a 6-0 decision in the second set against Bucktail’s Kayla Probert.
Bucktail’s Emma Poorman earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Towanda’s Hannah Risch in second singles.
The third singles match saw Bucktail’s Bella English pick up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jocelyn Stroud.
At first doubles, the Bucktail team of Alexis Lowery and Abby Miller beat Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova, 6-2, 6-1.
Bucktail’s Dakota Werts and Gigi Balchun earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lara Vega and Danica Vargason at second doubles.
In an exhibition match, Towanda’s Katey Calaman earned a 6-3 win over Giada DeMarte.
Cowanesque Valley 5, Wellsboro 0
The visiting Cowanesque Valley Indians won four of the five matches in straight sets on Tuesday.
CV’s Kara Watterson beat Wellsboro’s Michaela Sedor 6-2, 6-4, while Kari Doran picked up a 6-1, 6-1 over Ana Perry at second singles.
The closest match of the night came at third singles where CV’s Paisley Nudd earned a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss.
In the first doubles match it was CV’s Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton earning a 6-3, 6-4 win over Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski.
CV’s Laynie Labarron and Kylie Stone picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Leslie Bowers and Emma Baldwin at second doubles.
