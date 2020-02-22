TOWANDA — In the opening minutes Towanda looked nearly unstoppable.
After Erin Barrett started the game with a three-point play, the Black Knights offense, and defense, were hitting on all cylinders as they got off to a 9-4 start.
After that Central Columbia started to take over. They closed the quarter on a 13-0 run, and never looked back, as they picked up a 51-35 win in the District 4, Class AAA playoffs.
“We liked to try and use some pressure to get ourselves going,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak said. “We have had this habit this year of getting off to slow starts. It was no different here, where we are clawing from behind. But, then we were able to get a lead and it was about maintaining a lead and playing smart.”
Both teams play a similar style of basketball. They are both athletic. They both like to run and try and force turnovers.
“We haven’t been a great halfcourt offensive team all year,” Novak said. “We struggle to score in the halfcourt, so we try and use our defense to help our offense a little bit with steals and tips and try and disrupt their offense a little bit with our rhythm. During stretches of the game we did a good job with that.
“I didn’t get to see them live. I got to see them on film, and it’s always hard to get a read on film. But, they looked very tall and athletic and that was accurate. But, the styles are very similar. We actually kind of play a similar style. Northern Tier vs. PHAC, but very similar style, but it was hard not seeing them in person and seeing what they were like. And they have a good club, good team.”
The pressure, and pace of play, that Central plays with caused Towanda problems in the game.
“They like to press and trap, the same thing we like to do, and we turned the ball over too much against their press,” Towanda coach Rich Sutton said. “Which we worked on, but once they started speeding you up, we didn’t do well against their pressure. And then Porschia (Bennett) got in foul trouble, which always hurts us.”
For Towanda the problems were some of the things the team struggled with at times this year.
“Turnovers killed us and defensive rebounding was a thorn in our side,” Sutton said. “We struggled to rebound all year. We like to play fast, so we know we are going to turn the ball over, but they forced us to turn the ball over more than we wanted to.”
While Central forced a lot of turnovers, they were able to do a solid job of controlling the ball on offense.
“We try and count turnovers per game,” Novak said. “We want to win the turnover battle every game. That’s one of our goals, turnovers and rebounds and I think we were able to do that tonight.”
In the second quarter Central stretched the lead out to 26-11, but Amanda Horton quickly hit back-to-back threes to get Towanda back within seven.
Central led 41-26 after three quarters, but against Towanda fought back and with 5:05 left they were within 10.
For Towanda, it’s how they played all year, fighting in each game.
“I just told them I’m proud of them,” Sutton said. “All year long, no matter when we got down, they always played hard. This is a team that never quit on me, they played to the end of the horn and that’s something to be proud of. You can’t win every game, but if you play hard, you accomplished something.”
Central’s coach joked about how his team likes to make games interesting. But, he knows they had good poise to respond each time Towanda threatened.
“We joke a lot that we don’t like to make things easy,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be easy and then we try and let teams get back in it just to stress us out a little bit, since I’m now a 28-year-old with gray hair, because that’s what they do to me. But, it was good. We had a lot of poise. We have some seniors that kind of help the younger, we have a mixed group of talented underclassmen and some seniors, and we were able to keep our poise a little bit and pull away there at the end.”
The game marks the end of the career for Towanda senior Hannah Chandler.
“Hannah’s been a great player, a great teammate, tremendous in the locker room,” Sutton said. “People don’t see what she does for us. She doesn’t do everything on the court, what she does more is what she does in the locker room as a leader.”
The rest of the Towanda roster is back next year, and Sutton knows this experience can only help them.
“I told them this is a really good team we played tonight,” Sutton said. “They will probably compete to go to states and that tells us we aren’t that far off and we bring back everyone, but one person. So, we have a lot of potential and we see what playing in district level competition is, and we aren’t that far off.”
In her final game Chandler led Towanda with 11. Horton ad Bennett each had eight points, Paige Manchester had five and Barrett finished with three points.
Manchester had four boards and Bennett had two steals, while Barrett had three rebounds.
Ellie Rowe led Central with 13 points and Alyssa Boyd had 12. Alison Groshek and Gracie Eckenrode had eight points each.
