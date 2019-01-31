In a rematch from earlier this year Towanda came out on the short end 45-22 to Central Columbia in District IV Duals action Wednesday.
“A tough match for us,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Things did not go the way we hoped they would.”
They also lost 49-23 at the Flynn Duals earlier this month.
It was an ominous start at heavyweight as Alex Eveland edged out Towanda’s Derek Harrington 1-0.
Central made it 9-0 as Central’s Mason Yorty (106) pinned Mykee Nowell in 1:23.
Tyler Hawley (113) cut it to 9-4 with a 16-6 major over Marcus Long while at 120 the Blue Jays added to their lead as Patrick O’Connell pinned Garrett Chapman in 1:26.
Joey Vanderpool (126) came back with a fall of his own for Towanda in 1:11 over Ihor Marchenko.
“I’m pleased with Joey Vanderpool,” remarked Sexton. “He bumped up a weight class to get us a fall just coming off an injury. He’s looking to get back to where he needs to be.”
That cut it to 15-10 but Central took the next two weights as Isaac Kester (132) scored a forfeit and Gabe Waltman (138) pinned Skyler Allen in 4:48. That gave them a 27-10 lead.
Towanda’s Preston Rogers (145) got a 5-3 win over Nate Snyder to make it 27-13 but at 152 Central got another fall as Troy Johnson pinned Evan Johnson in 4:35 to extend the lead to 33-13.
Cooper Mosier (160) decisioned Central’s Jacob Busch 13-8 to make it 33-16.
“We got good solid efforts from Prestno and Cooper,” said Sexton.
Central put it out of range at 170 as Isaac Gensemer pinned Will Bowen in 4:47, putting it at 39-16.
At 182 Towanda’s Clay Watkins got a big fall over Dylan Devlin in 4:49.
“A real big match for Clayton Watkins,” said Sexton. “He was behind in the match, got to his feet in the third, hit a nice throw and picked up the fall. A real confidence builder for him.”
At 195 Knight Clay Green bumped up and fell 4-2 in sudden victory to Jack Schechterly.
“Clay Green wrestled a tough match,” Sexton remarked.
In the final match Central’s Logan McWilliams won 4-1 over Towanda’s Alex Perez.
“We wrestled hard,” said Sexton. “They were just better than we were. All in all not a bad effort.”
Central Columbia moves onto the District IV Duals quarterfinals at Milton Saturday while Towanda will host Wyalusing next Wednesday.
