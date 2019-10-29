WILLIAMSPORT — Right from the start Central Columbia flashed their speed.
They made fast cuts, fast passes and quick moves.
Throughout the first half Towanda’s defense had answers for the Central speed, but eventually the speed proved to be too much as Central came away with a 3-0 win over the Black Knights in the District 4, Class AA semifinals.
“They are a talented team,” Towanda coach Joe Picco said. “You can’t take anything away from them. When you are playing with 11 kids that play year round, compared to two kids that play year round, it makes a big difference. I thought we had some opportunities, but they are a good team. We take it in stride, it’s a growing experience for us.”
Central put 34 shots on goal in the game, firing shots from all kinds of different angles, but for 30 minutes Erin Barrett in net, and the Towanda defense kept the Blue Jays in check.
“Defensively I thought we did well,” Picco said. “It can be difficult for people that don’t understand the game as well as other kids do. It can be tough with that, I thought we held up well. A couple mistakes or it could still be 1-nil.”
With 10:11 left in the half Central got on the board as Grace Klingerman fired home a rebound in front of the net to put the Blue Jays up a goal at the half.
In the second half Central came out fast, getting a goal at 32:31 as Ellie Rowe fired home a rebound, and then the Blue Jays capped the scoring off a rocket shot from 25 yards out by Paige Flaugh.
Barrett had 23 saves in net for the Black Knights, some of them of the spectacular variety to keep Towanda in the game all night.
“She’s a great keeper for a kid that just started this year,” Picco said. “It’s amazing how well she’s done. I give a lot of credit to Gianna (Picco), my daughter, and Emiley Meyers who worked with her for long hours.”
Central finished with 34 shots and eight corners and Towanda had six shots and no corner kicks in the game.
Barrett had the 23 saves and Morgan James had five saves for Central Columbia.
