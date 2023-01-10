TOWANDA — The Towanda swim team hosted Elk Lake where the boys lost 108-44, and the girls fell 88-51 — but the Black Knights had the boys win two individual events and one team event, and the girls won four individual events and one team event.
The girls were led by strong outings from Marissa Wise, who won in both the 100-yard butterfly (1:24.30) and the 50-yard butterfly (28.44), and by Juliana Varner, who also picked up two wins in both the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.95) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.79).
The girls also finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Wise, Varner, Jadia Lamphere, and Zoie Lamphere finishing with a time of 5:00.92.
They had one second-place finish from Zoie Lamphere in the 200-yard freestyle (2:33.15).
The boys would get individual wins from Nate Spencer in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.69) and from Luke Tavani in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.54).
Their team win would come in the 200-yard medley relay with Eric McGee, Sean Lauber, Tavani, and Spencer teaming up to record a 2:19.12 time.
Picking up second-place finishes for the boys were Alex Lantz in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.16) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:18.10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.