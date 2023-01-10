TOWANDA — The Towanda swim team hosted Elk Lake where the boys lost 108-44, and the girls fell 88-51 — but the Black Knights had the boys win two individual events and one team event, and the girls won four individual events and one team event.

The girls were led by strong outings from Marissa Wise, who won in both the 100-yard butterfly (1:24.30) and the 50-yard butterfly (28.44), and by Juliana Varner, who also picked up two wins in both the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.95) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.79).