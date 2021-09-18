TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights football team came out swinging in the first quarter, but a 35-point Milton second quarter led to a 42-8 victory for the Black Panthers on Friday night in Towanda.
Milton started its first drive on the Towanda 48 and marched down to the Towanda five-yard line. Towanda stopped Milton on four rushing attempts forcing a turnover on downs.
Towanda seized the momentum picking up five consecutive first downs and moved the ball to the Milton 30-yard line. Milton forced a fumble and just like that the momentum built up seemed to be lost.
“I am so proud of them and we came out and stopped them on like the two inch line and we drove the ball back down the field but the big thing offensively for us is finishing these drives,” Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey said.
The Black Panthers once again marched down the field this time converting at the 10:12 minute mark of the second quarter. Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn connected with Elias Shrawder on a 59 yard completion to the Milton five-yard line. The Black Knight offense sputtered and the field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a 69-yard touchdown run extending the lead to 14-0.
Towanda went three and out on the next drive giving the ball back to Milton. The Black Panthers capitalized as running back Christopher Doyle broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run.
On the very next drive and first play for Towanda, Flynn threw a pick-six to Peyton Rearick making the score 28-0. A few costly errors quickly put the game out of reach for the Black Knights.
The offense lost confidence and didn’t receive a spark until the fourth quarter. Milton running back Dominic Lytle sealed the game scoring on a 13-yard run. The second string players received the opportunity to play and Towanda back-up quarterback Rylee Slutyer made the most of the chance on the drive following the Milton touchdown.
Starting at the Towanda 27 yard-line, Sluyter drove the Black Knights down the field capped off by a three-yard touchdown run taking it himself into the end zone. The extra point hold was muffed, but the feel good story continued for Sluyter taking the ball himself and running it into the end zone for a successful two point conversion.
“Rylee is one of those kids that everybody should have the honor to coach,” Dawsey said. “Rylee Sluyter is all heart and the biggest guy on our team is like 350 pounds and Rylee has a heart as big as 350 pounds.”
Towanda Quarterback Grady Flynn completed 10 of his 20 passes for 117 yards and an interception. Shrawder had six receptions for 88 yards.
“I told Grady that was the best I have seen him throw and he has just gotten better and better every week and I told him that he threw the ball absolutely marvelous tonight,” Dawsey said.
For Milton, quarterback Xzavier Minium completed six of his 110 pass attempts for 106 yards. Rearick had three receptions for 46 yards. Finally stealing the show on the ground was Christopher Doyle running for 97 yards on nine carries. Dominic Lytle chipped in 40 yards on six carries.
Milton had 302 total yards to the 179 total yards of Towanda. The biggest struggle for the Black Knights was establishing an effective run game. Towanda finished with a combined 62 rushing yards.
Towanda falls to 0-4 and is back in action Friday Sep. 24 on the road against North Penn-Mansfield at 7 p.m. Milton improves to 4-0 and next plays at Central Mountain on Friday Sep. 24 at 7 p.m.
