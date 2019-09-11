Hannah Ryck won at first singles as the Lady Knights fell 6-1 to Montgomery in girls’ tennis action Tuesday.
Ryck won 6-0, 6-4 at first singles over Saige Whipple.
At second singles Montgomery’s Brooke Bartow defeated Hannah Risch 6-0, 6-0; at third singles Emily Wolfgang defeated Emma Walter 6-0, 6-1; at fourth singles Clara Ulrich beat Mackenna Maynard 6-1, 6-0 and at fifth singles Iris Keister topped Ava Gannon 6-1, 6-4.
At first doubles Montgomery’s Bartow and Wolfgang beat Risch and Walter 6-1, 6-1 while at second doubles Whipple and Ulrich defeated Ryck and Maynard 6-2, 6-2.
In exhibition action Montgomery’s Kayle Snyder won over Juliana Varner 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.