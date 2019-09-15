Towanda fell to Tunkhannock 5-0 in a rain shortened girls’ tennis match Saturday.
The Knights lost all five singles matches as Hannah Ryck fell to Jill Landon 6-2, 7-5 at first singles, Hannah Risch lost 6-0, 6-0 to Meghan Keiser at second singles, Emma Walter was defeated by Ashley Kenia 6-1, 6-0 at third singles, Mackenna Maynard was beaten by Jenna Laughinghouse 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles and at fifth singles Ava Gannon fell to Emily Martin 6-3, 6-2.
Towanda was doing better in doubles action.
At first doubles Ryck and Maynard led Alexis Brown and Sam Warring 6-4 while at second doubles Risch and Kileigh Davidson were leading Ava Kidd and Leah Khlose 6-3, 6-6.
