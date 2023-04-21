Towanda falls to Wellsboro

Towanda’s Bayley Poll returns a serve during doubles action against Wellsboro on Thursday.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The visiting Wellsboro Hornets won all three singles matches on their way to a 3-2 win over Towanda in NTL tennis action on Thursday.

Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure took down Luke Tavani 6-1, 6-1 at first singles.