WELLSBORO — The Towanda tennis team came up short against Wellsboro in a 4-1 defeat on Thursday afternoon.
Luke Tavani earned the lone victory for the Black Knights, taking down Owen Richardson 7-5, 6-2.
Towanda’s Rein Alderfer lost the first singles match to Joe Doty 7-6, 6-4.
Wellsboro’s Liam Manning defeated Daicon Yrigollen 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in the second singles match.
Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll lost to Aidan Gehman and Hayne Liebster 7-6, 6-1.
In the final match, Wellsboro’s Drew Manning and Connor Pierce defeated Ethan Dillman 6-4, 6-3.
Towanda hosts South Williamsport on Saturday at 11 a.m.
