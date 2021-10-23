TOWANDA — Towanda remained winless losing to Tunkhannock 55-28 on Friday night, however the Black Knights fought until the final whistle and made major strides on offense.
Tigers running back Ty Konen put up video game numbers rushing for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Towanda only trailed 7-0 after the first quarter. The Black Knights forced a three and out on the Tigers first drive. Towanda’s Justin Schoonover faked a punt on their first drive. The Black Knights turned it over on downs and Tunkhannock drove down and scored.
Tunkhannock continued to lean on Konen and the run game in the second quarter jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Riley Vanderpool returned a kick off for 71 yards with an under a minute remaining in the first half.
Grady Flynn connected with Mason Hartman for an 8 yard touchdown flipping momentum heading into halftime.
Towanda and Tunkhannock each scored a touchdown in the third quarter. It got a little wild in the third quarter. Konen lost a fumble. Flynn threw an interception on the ensuing drive. On the next play Tigers quarterback Ben Chilson threw an interception.
Chaos carried over into the fourth quarter. Vanderpool scored on a 58 yard touchdown hooking up with Black Knights second string quarterback Rylee Sluyter.
Sluyter pulled another rabbit out of the hat with 59 seconds left in the game lobbing a ball perfectly into the stride of Zachery Parker for a touchdown.
The magic wasn’t enough to keep the Tigers away from the end zone. Tunkhannock scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter sealing a win.
Flynn completed 11 of his 25 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Sluyter completed three of his four pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Vandrpool had four catches for 95 yards. Schoonover had 3 catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Tunkhannock had 14 first downs to the 13 of Towanda. The Black Knights committed seven penalties for 55 yards, and the Tigers committed five penalties for 35 yards.
Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey was proud of his team.
“I said to them on Thursday Im so proud,” Dawsey said. “If you look at our record you would think these kids are fighting with one another but they are for each other. Its incredible to see the smiles and hugs in the locker room and there is a brotherhood in that room.”
Towanda plays rival Wyalusing on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s rivalry week so you throw out the record like you always do and we will just do the best we can and play as hard as we can and we will see what happens.”
