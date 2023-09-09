TOWANDA — As Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool trotted back to his sideline following his 59-yard touchdown run, he pulled his helmet off, spread his hands out wide and dawned a wide grin in the direction of the Towanda stands.
He had given the people what they came for.
Towanda football got back in the win column Friday night, moving to 2-1 on the season after defeating visiting Northwest, 21-0, despite multiple weather delays interrupting the game’s momentum throughout the entire second half.
“I told the kids, I’ve been involved with Towanda football for 48-plus years, and this is the weirdest game I’ve ever been through,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “I think they really responded really well. I think they’re just pressing. They understand that they have ability, but I think sometimes they just press and push and then we get those types of halves (like the first half). We just got to learn just to relax a little bit.’
Vanderpool finished the game with 160 yards rushing on 17 carries, as well as a pair of scores on the ground. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 57 yards through the air. Mason Higley added 10 carries for 65 yards, and Rylee Sluyter chipped in 15 yards on just one carry. Tahshon Garner accounted for 56 total yards on three touches, also scoring a touchdown on the ground. Will Shrawder made two catches for 13 yards, and Hayden Space added one catch for 22 yards in the win.
For Northwest, Jack McCoy finished the game 10-20 passing for 89 yards, and Nicholas Stevens led the way on the ground, with 11 carries for 57 yards. Adam Chonko had nine carries for 36 yards, and also produced nine receiving yards on one catch. Branden Biller made three catches for 40 yards, while Trevor Dietz had four catches, totaling 32 yards in the loss. Dietz also made one carry for four yards, while Cole Hudack picked up four yards on two carries. Anakin Kosek had one reception for two yards.
With an enthused crowd on hand for the Black Knights’ home opener, it took some time for the action on the field to match the atmosphere. Northwest had its first drive encroach on Towanda territory, but came up short just shy of the red zone and handed possession over to Towanda. The first offensive snap for the Black Knights was an errant snap, losing 18 yards from the get-go. Things didn’t get much better from there to start, as they handed possession back over quickly.
Those first two drives would be indicative of the grudge match that was the first half, as neither side could sustain enough success consecutively to put points on the scoreboard.
Towanda got its first real chance to take the lead with seconds to go before halftime, quickly maneuvering inside the Northwest 10 and setting up a field goal attempt. The snap and hold weren’t clean and Sluyter did his best to scramble to the end zone in the commotion, but came up short, sending the game to the half, 0-0.
A weather delay only extended halftime, but when the game finally resumed, Towanda drew first blood — doing it in a hurry.
Vanderpool took a snap from Towanda’s 41-yard line, and took off. The Black Knights’ signal caller raced downfield, avoiding every would-be tackler, until he dragged one into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown. Jack Wheaton converted the extra point, and Towanda led 7-0 to start the third quarter.
As Vanderpool headed back over to the sideline before the change of possession, the grin on his face told everyone watching everything they needed to know.
“I was excited because we never knew if the weather could have gotten so bad (the game) could have just been delayed,” Vanderpool said. “So, after the first touchdown, I was so happy because we just put up the first points. Once I see a big open hole and then green grass afterwards, I know I’m gone, or I’m at least trying to get to the touchdown as fast as I can.”
“It was huge, I mean everybody smiled,” Dawsey added. “That’s why we’re doing it. You kind of forget sometimes, you can get so caught up in trying to win, that you don’t have the victory of just a smile.”
With a lead now on the board, Towanda hunkered down defensively, keeping Northwest uncomfortable both on the ground and in the air. Sluyter recovered a fumble after the Black Knights had given up possession in the same way just moments before, setting up Vanderpool and the offense to get back to business.
“We came out ready to play,” Varius Farrell, who recorded two sacks individually, said. “We knew this was gonna be a harder game, we came out of that locker room screaming, yelling, chatting it up. We knew we were gonna win as long as we played as hard as we could.”
Towanda continued running with the momentum, highlighted by a 61-yard run by Vanderpool that flipped the field and vaulted the Black Knights into scoring position. Unfortunately for the now-humming Towanda offense, another weather delay ensued, and the teams headed back into the locker room once again.
The break in action seemingly didn’t matter however, as Vanderpool took the first snap of resumed play for a 20-yard touchdown, and Towanda went up 14-0 with just over 15 minutes of game time to play.
Towanda’s defense continued to be in control, as Northwest went from moving the ball comfortably, to not being able to get much to work at all. Once Towanda got the ball back, Garner scored a touchdown of his own, racing up the right sideline for a 27-yard score, effectively bringing the game to an end with a 21-0 lead and just 3:07 to play.
“It’s so beautiful, I love seeing (our backs break off long runs),” Farrell said. “There’s nothing that beats seeing those guys running down the field. I’m back there trying to tell one of the other guys, ‘hey that was a good block.’”
Northwest had one last effort, but it fell flat, and Towanda kneeled out the rest of the clock to earn its first win at home this season.
“Hopefully, we just start to relax a little bit more,” Dawsey said. “We got to play football. Play our brand of football, stay with blocks. We just have to keep executing and doing those little things.”
