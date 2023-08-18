TOWANDA — Towanda Football wrapped up preseason camp on Thursday, holding the Orange and Black Bowl at the Endless Mountains Sports Complex at Towanda high school.
An intra-squad scrimmage that featured some big plays and fun, verbal chirps amongst the teammates, it was safe to say the Black Knights enjoyed working on some live action situations with the regular season quickly approaching on the horizon.
“It was a lot of fun, I think the kids really enjoyed it,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “We haven’t had the Orange and Black Bowl in a while. Haven’t had the numbers to do it. They got after one another (tonight).”
While Dawsey let the jawing between teammates slide Thursday night, he made sure to let his squad know it won’t fly against other teams. With the nature of the Orange and Black Bowl encouraging competition, Dawsey let his team enjoy the moment, even if it meant a little more trash-talk than a coach would prefer.
“I think it does a good thing (for camaraderie),” Dawsey said. “As long as they walk off the field and they’re friends in the locker room, that’s all that really matters.”
Following the conclusion of the scrimmage, a select few players would be honored with preseason awards, recognizing their hard work and dedication as the season draws near.
Towanda’s first game is slated for August 26, when the Black Knights head to North-Penn Mansfield.
