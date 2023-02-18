TOWANDA — The Towanda Football Hall of Fame recently welcomed six new members during the Black Knights’ football banquet held at King’s on South Main.
The newest members of the exclusive club are Dave Evans, Cameron Sullivan, RJ Baker, Matt Davidson, Aaron Lamphere and JB Griffin.
Evans, a 2001 Towanda graduate, was a four-year letter winner who helped the Knights go 9-2 during his senior season. He was instrumental in getting the program back to the District IV playoffs after a decade-long drought.
He was named to numerous All-Star teams in the NTL and surrounding area.
Sullivan graduated from Towanda in 2008. He was named first-team All-NTL linebacker in 2007, and played on two undefeated regular season teams in 2005 and 2007.
In his senior year, Sullivan had 25 solo tackles, 34 first hits, 30 assists, 10 tackles for loss, two batted passes, three sacks and one forced fumble. He was part of a defense that allowed just 135 points.
Baker, a 2008 THS grad, is the single season record holder for receiving yards with 941 yards on 40 catches and an impressive 14 touchdowns.
In his varsity career, he had 55 catches for 1,215 yards for a 22-yard per catch average.
Baker helped the Knights win a school-record 12 games during his senior season. He was named Player of the Year by local sports writers.
Davidson, a 2009 grad, was named to numerous All-Star teams during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons as an offensive and defensive lineman.
He blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers in Travis Chesla, Jake Lamphere, Adam Harris and Eric Potter. Over his four-year career, he helped the Knights post a 37-10 record.
Lamphere, who graduated in 2010 from THS, was a part of both the 2007 and 2009 undefeated teams — and served as a captain on the 2009 squad.
He was an all-league selection at offensive and defensive tackle. During his junior year, he helped pave the way for an offense that racked up 5,131 yards and 45 touchdowns.
His senior campaign saw the offense go for 4,428 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Finally, JB Griffin was a 1977 graduate of Towanda, where he was a star offensive and defensive lineman.
He was a key contributor on teams that won NTL titles in 1974, 1975 and 1976. It would be 35 years before another Towanda team won three straight league titles, that being from 2009 to 2011.
Griffin was an NTL All-Star at guard, as he blocked for one of Towanda’s first 1,000-yard rushers in Bryon Fuller.
He also blocked for quarterback Steve Casey, who went on to start for Virginia Tech for three seasons.
Griffin passed away in 2011 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
After his passing, his brothers Pat and Bob, created the John Brian Griffin Lineman Award which has been presented annually to a Towanda lineman.
