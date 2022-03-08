On Sunday February 27, the Towanda football team came together one more time to celebrate the 2021 football season.
Due to complications from COVID-19 the team had a pizza party in place of their annual football banquet which is a much larger event. During the Towanda Football Banquet many former Towanda Football players have been recognized and inducted into the Towanda Football Hall of Fame.
This year the Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed mitigating the spread of the virus. Therefore, next year, the following former Towanda football players will be inducted into the Towanda Football Hall of Fame: R.J. Baker, Dave Evans, Cameron Sullivan, Matt Davidson, Aaron Lamphere and J.B. Griffin.
Many awards were given to members of the Towanda football team. The following players received “The Iron Knight” award for making the commitment to making a percentage of summer workouts before the season beginning in August. Those players are Elias Shrawder, Riley Vanderpool, Rhyan West, Tahshon Garner, Rylee Sluyter, Grady Flynn, Jace Gunther, Quintin Woodburn, Mitch Mosier, Dillon Gallagher, Zayne McCarthy, Mateo Perez, Mason Hartmann, Wil Shrawder, Aaron Bardell, Wes Atwood, Varrius Farrell, Edan Flynn, Chase Parker, Octavius Chacona, Aiden Miller, Sawyer Robinson, Austin Bump, Brady Harrington, Jared Gunther, Tristan Conklin, and Justin Schoonover.
Pictured here are winners of the individual awards given:
Brady Harrington – The John Brian Griffin Memorial Lineman Award
Aaron Bardell – The Jack Young Memorial Award
Mason Hartmann – The Bialek Award
Chase Parker, Mason Hartmann and Rhyan West – The Jack Fox and Jim Quigley Legacy Award
Tim Parker, Riley Vanderpool and Justin Schoonover – NTL All League Players
Riley Vanderpool and Varrius Farrell – Freshman of the Year Award
