BLOSSBURG — Sometimes it’s all about how you respond.
After conceding the first touchdown of the game in mere minutes, Towanda battened-down the hatches the rest of the way, using a dominant rushing attack and stout defensive effort to do so.
The Black Knights opened the season with a win on Saturday, defeating North Penn-Mansfield on the road, 26-6 in Blossburg.
“I was pretty happy with the things that we were doing (on Saturday),” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said. “I really liked how they finished the game. I think as the game went on they got stronger, we talked about that at halftime, just making sure that we finished drives or took time off the clock the best we could. I thought they did a great job bearing down.”
Riley Vanderpool totaled 279 yards on the ground on 22 carries to lead the way, totalling three rushing touchdowns in the win. Mason Higley added 81 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, and Jace Gunther tallied 49 yards on 10 carries for Towanda. Tashon Garner added 42 yards on six total touches, and Will Shrawder added four catches for 54 yards through the air, also recording an interception on the defensive side of the ball. Vanderpool finished 6-for-11 for 80 yards as a passer in the win.
For North Penn-Mansfield, Karson Dominick finished 5-for-20 for 95 yards, with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Luke Kreger hauled in two passes for 82 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown catch-and-run, while George Perry added 41 rushing yards on nine carries for the Panthers.
“Towanda’s a good team, they’ll be near the top of our league,” North Penn-Mansfield coach Jed Wright said. “I think, scoring early, we got a couple of stops, I think it (showed) the kids that they could play with anybody in our league.”
To start, the Panthers got on the board in a hurry. Dominick scrambled forward and dished a short pass to Kreger, who found open space and did the rest, sprinting his way to the end zone to put North Penn-Mansfield ahead 6-0 early.
Towanda would immediately respond, marching down the field and taking the lead when Higley plunged in from two-yards out. Jack Wheaton connected on the extra point, and the Black Knights took a 7-6 lead.
It wouldn’t take them long to add to it.
After getting the ball back for a second scoring chance, Vanderpool took matters into his own hands. The Towanda signal-caller broke off a 37-yard run to move his offense into scoring range, before a 17-yard run on the next play to find his way to the end zone and put the Black Knights ahead 13-6.
“You always want to see what happens when adversity hits, what are (the players) going to do, I think they answered right back,” Dawsey said.
Following Shrawder’s interception, Vanderpool found paydirt for the second time, scoring from a yard away to jump the lead to 20-6 just before halftime.
“It was man coverage, I thought I played it pretty well,” Shrawder said. “I went up, it was a physical receiver, I just went up and made the play. Glad I came out on top on that one.”
Both sides traded possession to begin the third quarter, until Vanderpool again found an opening.
He took off through the middle of the Panthers’ defense, weaving his way towards the goal line, before breaking through for his third rushing touchdown of the game, a 29-yard score that put Towanda up 26-6 with just under a quarter-and-a-half remaining.
“(I) just kept moving my feet, kept driving, just kept going until I was down,” Vanderpool said.
As North Penn-Mansfield struggled to find any consistency offensively, the Black Knights held firm, eventually running out the remaining time to leave Blossburg with their first victory of 2023.
“It was a good first game,” Dawsey said. “Some good things that happened, some bad things that we need to correct, so we will see what happens as we go on.”
Towanda will play at Milton on Friday.
