Vanderpool run

Towanda quarterback Riley Vanderpool (5) sails over a North Penn-Mansfield defender for a touchdown, Saturday night in Blossburg.

 Review Photo/ Ed Boardman

BLOSSBURG — Sometimes it’s all about how you respond.

After conceding the first touchdown of the game in mere minutes, Towanda battened-down the hatches the rest of the way, using a dominant rushing attack and stout defensive effort to do so.