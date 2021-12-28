TOWANDA — Northeast Bradford’s JV squad rolled out to an 18-1 first-quarter advantage and never looked back in whipping Towanda 52-5 in the teams’ Valley Christmas Tournament opener.
Towanda will play Waverly on the VCT JV consolation game at 1 p.m. today at Athens.
NEB will return to Towanda this afternoon to play Athens in the tourney championship at 2:30 p.m.
NEB extended its lead to 29-3 at halftime and 42-5 through three quarters while holding the host Knights without a made basket from the field.
