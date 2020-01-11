TROY — After Thursday night’s loss to Athens Towanda coach Bill Sexton knew his team was at a cross-roads at an important juncture of the season.
On Friday they faced a pesky Troy squad at the Commons Building in front of a raucous crowd.
After a few back and forth matches early on the Knights were able to pull away for a 54-24 NTL win Friday.
“We responded,” Sexton said after the match. “It definitely was a challenge after the way we wrestled (Thursday) night. I basically wanted to see them go out and wrestle the way were capable of wrestling and I was no disappointed with my kids tonight.”
After five matches it was tied at 12-all when the Knights rattled off 18 straight points to take a 30-12 lead.
Troy cut it to 12 but Towanda won four of the final five matches to close out the match.
Two of the bigger matches for the Knights came at 170 with Will Bowen getting a fall on Troy’s Mason Woodward and at 120 as Mykee Nowell rallied from 7-1 and 13-7 deficits to pin Troy’s Ben Randall.
“Will got it together tonight,” Sexton remarked. “It looked like an entirely different kid tonight. Will’s not a very experienced wrestler but he does do a couple of things very well and tonight he did them.”
As for Nowell’s comeback Sexton couldn’t help but smile.
“An incredibly entertaining match,” said Sexton. “Mykee Nowell is a very athletic kid, he does things you just can’t teach mainly from the gymnastics stand point. The way he is able to move his hips and the things that he does out there without having any real idea of what they are from a wrestling standpoint but they work for him. He’s got great hips, you can’t teach that, and he’s got great heart. He’s normally wrestling guys who are bigger than him and tonight he had a nice comeback.”
The bout opened at 145 in a back and forth match between Troy’s Jayden Renzo and Towanda’s Joey Vanderpool.
Renzo got in the first shot but it was Vanderpool getting the takedown off the ensuing scramble. Renzo was able to recover with a reverse and the first period ended 2-2.
Vanderpool took down and nabbed a reversal to go up 4-2 but Renzo scored an escape to cut it to 4-3 after two periods.
In the third Renzo went down and forced Vanderpool into a stall call to knot things up at 4-4.
Renzo got a quick escape after that to take a 5-4 lead. The two locked up and it looked like Vanderpool was going to get a go ahead takedown but was called out of bounds.
Instead it was Renzo scoring the deciding takedown late and finished on top for the 7-4 win, giving the Trojans a 3-0 lead.
At 152 Towanda’s Evan Johnson took Troy’s Peyton Jayne to the mat right off the whistle and scored a fall in 1:24 to put the Knights up 6-3.
Troy’s Jacob Turner returned the favor at 160 as he cradled up Towanda’s Brandon Lantz and pinned him in 1:09, making it 9-6 Trojans.
The second big match was at 170 with Bowen and Woodward. If Troy was to get the upset they needed points here from their talented freshman.
But it was Bowen scoring the early takedown then went right to the cradle.
“I thought I needed to go in and get six (points),” Bowen said about his match. “Get it for the team and keep it going.”
It looked that way as he kept trying to get Woodward on his back, getting two back points on the first try.
But Woodward was able to keep off his back after that, keeping it a 4-0 deficit after the first period.
In the second Woodward came back with an escape and nearly got a takedown when he slipped behind Bowen.
However, Bowen kept his right arm around Woodward and the freshman wasn’t able to get him to the ground.
He tied up again and this time Bowen locked in a headlock, threw Woodward to the mat and got the fall in 3:41.
“That felt real good,” Bowen said about the win.
Bowen lost to Athens’ Zach Stafursky on Thursday, a pivotal bout in their team loss, and he didn’t want that to happen on Friday.
“I wanted revenge,” he said.
Towanda led 12-9 after that but at 182 Troy’s Ed Cole decisioned Lacin Terry 5-0 to even things up at 12-all.
After a scoreless first Cole took down in the second, got a locked hands call then broke Terry’s grip, spun around and took the reversal to go up 3-0.
He got another takedown in the third, but couldn’t Terry, for the decision.
Towanda began to roll after that as Clay Watkins (195) scored a forfeit followed by Alex Perez (220) getting a quick fall on Troy’s Travis Spencer in 35 seconds and Aaron Herlt (285) pinning Troy’s Brady Sargeant in 1:18 to put Towanda up 30-12.
Seth Seymour (106) got six for Troy with his fall over Towanda’s Shane Atwood in 1:10.
That was followed by Towanda’s Tyler Hawley (113) scoring a quick fall over Troy’s Treton Bradley in 24 seconds.
That put the Knights up 36-18 and Troy needed to run the gamut to have a chance at a win.
It looked like at 120 they would get a good start as Randall came out strong.
He sprawled on a Nowell shot then spun around for a takedown. He got the bar in and turned Nowell for three points to go up 5-0.
After getting called for potentially dangerous Randall turned Nowell again and looked to have him pinned but time ran out.
Up 7-1 going into the second Nowell got a reversal to cut it to 7-3.
He led Randall up to stay on his feet and scored another takedown on a quick shot, ultimately cutting the lead to 9-5.
On another Nowell shot Randall was able to defend him and score himself, pushing his lead to 11-5.
Nowell came back with a reversal and made it 11-7 after the second period.
In the third Nowell chose neutral and came with another shot but Randall was able to sprawl and spin for another takedown to go up 13-7.
Another dangerous call on Randall cut it to 13-8 but he was still on top.
When he tried to turn Nowell the Knight stood strong and threw Randall to his back. After a while Nowell was able to get the fall call at 4:44.
“I was honestly thinking that I was getting tired,” said Nowell. “I didn’t think I could have came through like that but then I actually did so I was surprised.”
It was a match-up of different styles — Nowell on his feet while Randall wanted to get him on the mat.
“If I keep going neutral I could just use my speed and grab his legs,” said Nowell.
Both wrestlers were on the their back at different times during the match.
“I was just thinking, ‘I need to get off my back,’” explained Nowell. “I can’t get pinned.”
When he turned the tables on Randall the entire Knight bench waited in anticipation.
“I got it and I was happy,” Nowell said.
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (126), who was honored before the match with two banners — one for his 100th win and one for winning a state title last year — made quick work of Garrett Chapman with a fall in 1:01.
Towanda won the final two matches as Wyatt Delamater (132) pinned Eli Randall in 17 seconds and Skyler Allen (138) scored a fall over Peyton Bellows (138) in 1:34.
The Towanda win doesn’t erase the loss against Athens but it rights the ship as they get ready for Wyalusing next weekend.
Going forward they will need everybody at their best to finish the season strong and Sexton hopes Nowell will continue his growth at the lighter weights.
“He’s starting to put together somethings he learned in the room,” the veteran coach said. “He only started wrestling last year but with his ability I think he’s got a bright future for us.”
