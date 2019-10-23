Mirra Neilson looked like she was going to have a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper early on in Towanda’s district IV AA Girls Soccer opening match Tuesday Night at Kenneth M Robbins Stadium in Loyalsock.
She settled the bouncing ball behind the Williamson back line nicely, but a Warrior defender came over from the weak side, moving Neilson away from the center of the goal and onto her left foot.
Neilson didn’t panic, saw the goalkeeper move to the near post and slid a shot beautifully across the turf to the far post side net to put Towanda up 2-0 early on en route to a 5-0 opening round win. Towanda will take on fourth seeded Troy Thursday at Loyalsock at 5 p.m.
“I saw the keeper move over (to the near post) and decided to send it far post,” said Neilson, who scored twice on the night
Towanda’s finishing was clinical in the first half, something that is crucial during playoffs when chances may come few and far between.
“You’re not going to get as many (chances to score) but it’s something we work on a lot,” remarked Towanda coach Joe Picco.
Towanda started the scoring early. Teagan Willey cut inside after receiving a pass near the top left of the box, and hit the ball across her body for a nice finish inside the left post with 34:38 left in the first half. Neilson scored her aforementioned goal with 31:20 left in the first half. Coming out quick was something that Coach Picco wanted.
“We always talk about coming out, pressuring the ball, getting out on our front foot and pinning them back and that’s what we did,” stated Picco.
Towanda would add one more goal before half as Sailor George hit a 35-yard shot that went just off the fingertips of the keeper with 12:24 remaining in the first half.
Then, in the second half, Neilson completed her “brace,” the soccer term for when a player scores two goals in a match, with a finish off of a corner kick that was executed perfectly. The ball was cut back from the corner kick right onto Neilson’s right foot and she hit a shot far post that snuck in with just over fifteen minutes left in the match. The scoring would be capped off as Kelsea Allen-Smith picked up the ball from 25 yards out, took a few touches inside of the box, and slotted one with authority into the back of the net with eight minutes remaining.
Sure, there are goalscorers and names that will stick out in the box score, but coach Picco emphasized it was a team effort saying, “It was all eighteen girls tonight who came together and got this done tonight and all year. It’s not just one or two names….. our development and turnaround is the envy of the league right now and that puts a target on our back. I don’t know when the last time we won a district game was but I can tell you never in Towanda history has a team like this won a district game. These girls love each other and play for each other.”
Seniors Emily and Kourtney Dunn echoed that sentiment after the match. “When we were juniors and coach came in we built the program back up from the freshman up and worked really hard,” said Emily Dunn. Kourtney Dunn said “There’s a lot of passion. We all want this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.