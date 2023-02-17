TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knight girls hosted North Penn-Liberty in the NTL Showdown semifinal on Thursday night.
Towanda's trio of Paige Manchester, Gracie Schoonover and Brynn Woodruff helped Towanda walk away with a 50-35 win.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 11:06 am
TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knight girls hosted North Penn-Liberty in the NTL Showdown semifinal on Thursday night.
Towanda’s trio of Paige Manchester, Gracie Schoonover and Brynn Woodruff helped Towanda walk away with a 50-35 win.
The Black Knights opened the game with patient perimeter passing. The ball moved around the arc until someone found Schoonover open in the key. Schoonover then relayed the ball to a cutting Manchester. Quick passes into the duo resulted in layups and foul shots.
Schoonover, Woodruff and Manchester also cleaned up rebounds on the North Penn-Liberty side of the court and limited second shots.
Steady offense and defensive rebounds combined to give the Black Knights a 24-11 halftime lead.
North Penn-Liberty continued to keep themselves in the game. Towanda’s advantage dwindled to as low as eight points early in the third.
Towanda head coach Rob Gentile acknowledged his counterpart’s halftime work.
“Their coach (NPL head coach Tracy Gregory) made some really good adjustments and they started to get some shots. Their kids got aggressive.”
Towanda responded by moving Manchester to the perimeter. The senior standout nailed back-to-back threes and opened things up underneath for her teammates. Woodruff scored 10 points on layups and short jumpers in the second half. Schoonover added a couple buckets from underneath as well. Meanwhile, Manchester continued to be a threat outside.
North Penn-LIberty had no answer to the adjustment. The Black Knights controlled the remainder of the game and cruised to the 50-35 win.
Manchester finished the night with 31 points to lead all scorers. Woodruff added 10 and Schoonover scored six. Sidney Landis led North Penn-Liberty with 12 points.
Towanda advances to the NTL Showdown finals to be held at Mansfield University on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Black Knights will face Northeast Bradford.
