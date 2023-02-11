TROY — The Towanda girls basketball team settled early nerves to cruise to a 41-21 victory over Troy.
The win secured Towanda’s fourth straight NTL large school title.
Troy’s early confidence and rowdy student section seemed to have Towanda off-kilter in the game’s first quarter. The Black Knights struggled to connect on outside shots. Even what looked like a sure two points somehow seemed to roll back up and out of the rim.
Troy converted Towanda’s misses into points on their end. The scrappy Trojans battled to a 9-9 draw after the first period.
Towanda’s veteran head coach, Rob Gentile, had prepared his team for a possible slow start.
“I told them it was going to be high energy. (Troy’s) student section was going to be on them. The best way to quiet them down is to just stay the course and keep plugging. Hopefully we get that run,” Gentile said.
In the second, Towanda ace senior Paige Manchester found her rhythm. Manchester drove into the paint, picking up high percentage shots and fouls. She scored 11 points while her teammates picked up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and bad shots.
Gentile noted the performance of another senior under the basket.
“Gracie Schoonover does such a great job controlling the paint, contesting shots and making things difficult. She really rebounded well tonight.”
The Black Knights built the run they needed and opened up a 23-15 halftime lead.
Towanda continued to feed Manchester on offense and clamp down on the defensive end. After three quarters, Towanda led 34-18.
The Black Knights slowed the pace in the fourth quarter and cruised to the 41-21 victory.
The victory allowed Towanda to capture their fourth straight NTL Large School title.
Manchester led all scorers with 24 points.
Towanda’s fourth consecutive title comes after some significant graduation losses from last year’s team. Gentile credited his girls’ grit with their success this year.
“When the chips are down and there is something on the line, our kids just compete really hard.”
While the Gentile admits that the team is led by Manchester, he credited all of his players for their contributions throughout the season.
“Every night, somebody different stepped up.”
Towanda moves forward to compete in the NTL showcase and then the District IV playoffs.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
