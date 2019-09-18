TOWANDA — The Lady Knights picked up two close NTL girls’ cross-country wins Tuesday.
They held off CV 25-33 and upended Sullivan County 20-35 with the Griffins edging CV 27-30.
CV’s Jules Jones won the race in 22:07 with Towanda’s Erica Locke (25:37) in second. Indian Lilly Heffer (26:10) was third followed by Towanda’s Eliza Fowler (26:30) and Sullivan’s Kassidy Beinlich (26:41) to round out the top five.
Black Knight Jordyn Radney (26:45) finished sixth with teammate Amy Morse (27:52) seventh as Sullivan’s Sophia Springman (28:03) and Olivia Harney (28:03) were eighth and ninth. CV’s Ali Beiser (28:53) rounded out the top 10.
Towanda’s Maddison Nonemacker (29:16) took 11th with Sullivan’s Ellie Springman (29:31) and Alice Polcrack (29:46) 12th and 13th.
Towanda’s Jill Packard (30:06) came in 14th as Sullivan’s Cassidy Skolanski (30:52) finished 15th.
Towanda went 1-2 in the junior high race with Marissa Wise (12:44) and Taylor Brennan (12:46).
Waverly 22, Dryden 34
WAVERLY, N.Y. — Waverly’s Sheridan Talada won the race in 18:12.5 to lead the Wolverines to the IAC win.
Elizabeth Fritzen (19:31) was third with Olivia Nittinger (20:01.5) fourth. Paige Ackley (21:02.4) finished sixth as Hali Jenner (25:32.5) rounded out their top five in 14th.
Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn (10:40.2) won the junior high race with teammate Harper Minaker (11:19.6) second.
Troy 22, Wellsboro 36; Troy 21, Canton 36; Wellsboro 27, Canton 28
The Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten in the NTL with two wins Tuesday.
Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage (22:49) won the race with Troy’s McKenzi Bellinger (23:17) and Sydney Taylor (23:40) second and third. Canton’s Camille McRoberts (23:46) and Troy’s Mya Thuotte (23:47) rounded out the top five.
Wellsboro’s Madeline Bryant (23:56) finished sixth with Canton’s Sara Saar (24:08) seventh. Rounding out the top were Troy’s Halie Buck (24:08), Canton’s Ellie Binford (24:40) and Troy’s Abbie Lewis (25:09).
Wellsboro’s Kylie Butler (25:14) came in 11th with Canton’s Josie Kelley (25:30) taking 12th.
Troy’s Julia Colton (25:54) finished 13th, Wellsboro’s Aislinn Hoose (26:05) was 14th and Trojan Madisyn Baxter (26:21) took 15th.
In junior high action Troy took the sweep 15-50. Troy’s Alyssa Parks (12:04) won with teammate Lilly Depew (12:48) second.
NPM 20, Athens 37; NPM 16, NEB 44; Athens 25, NEB 30
The Tigers picked up two NTL girls’ cross-country wins Tuesday.
Athens’ Emma Bronson (22:46) won the race with NP-Mansfield taking the next four spots: Emma Harris (23:21), Ella Farrer (24:18), Sara Richard (24:25) and Grace Farrer (25:11).
NEB’s Lauryn Jones (25:16) finished sixth with NPM’s Breanna Wilson (25:56) seventh. NEB’s Rylee McKean (26:40) came in eighth with Athens’ Elizabeth Carey (27;31) and Abby Prickitt (28:41) rounded out the top 10.
Wildcat Allyson Rockwell (28:59) finished 11th with NPM’s Trinity Colb (29:10) 12th. NEB’s Starla Miller (29:10) came in 13th while NPM’s Gabriella Gregory (29:22) and Lakin Ensminger (29:27) were 14th and 15th.
In junior high girls action NEB edged Athens 27-28 as both teams beat NPM 15-50.
NEB’s Melanie Shumway (11:24) won the race with Athens’ Sara Bronson (11:37) second.
Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (22:46) won the race but the Rams took the next five spots.
Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe (22:57) was second followed by Kayla Beebe (22:23), Catherine Brown (24:31), Sierra Allen (25:21) and Madison Patton (25:47).
Sayre’s Corey Ault (30:22) took seventh with Wyalusing’s Joannie Nedley (38:47) was eighth.
In junior high action Wyalusing’s Kasey Karin (13:01.04) won the race.
