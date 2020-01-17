TOWANDA — After dropping a game at Northeast Bradford, the Towanda Black Knights knew exactly what was at stake on Thursday night.
Win, and they’d pull even with Athens atop the NTL standings.
Lose, and the Wildcats would take control of the league with a two-game advantage.
After a fast start by Athens, it was all Towanda, as they won 52-44.
“Our coach told us in the locker room these games were going to determine if we win the league or not,” Amanda Horton said of the matchups with Athens this year. “So, it feels good to win and make him proud.”
Athens led 12-7 in the game and they were ahead 19-12 in the second quarter. That’s when Towanda went on a run.
Towanda scored seven straight points to tie the game, and then closed the game on a 14-0 run as they made it 26-19.
The Black Knights started the third quarter keeping the run going, stretching it to an 18-0 run as they went ahead 30-19.
That was the difference as Athens was unable to ever get closer than five the rest of the way.
“It’s honestly incredible,” Erin Barrett said. “We worked really hard all week. Defense was key. Overall we prevailed because we had good defense, we swung the ball on offense, and we communicated.”
Towanda also had four players in double figures, with Barrett, Paige Manchester and Porschia Benett all scoring 12 points and Hannah Chandler adding 10. Playing on her birthday, Horton finished with six points.
After that fast start by Athens, the Black Knights knew they had to step it up.
“We just picked up our defense, because we couldn’t let them score and I feel like that changed the momentum, because we kept getting steals and running the floor and getting layups.”
After the Northeast Bradford game the Black Knights knew they had to play better, and they are happy with all the work they put in.
“We work hard every week, and the results showed,” Barrett said. “It was a team effort, 100% team effort.”
The game also showed the endurance and stamina of the Towanda starters.
The five starters played the entire game, until under two minutes to go in the fourth when they had to make one substitution due to a player fouling out.
For Towanda’s starters, it’s something they haven’t done often in their lives.
“Hasn’t happened since sixth grade,” Barrett said.
“I haven’t done that since JV,” Horton added.
But, despite the long minutes, the players felt strong straight until the end of the game.
“I still felt fine,” Horton said.
As the game got later, the girls saw the score and got another burst of energy.
“You were looking up at the clock, and then seeing the score,” Barrett said.
“The adrenaline kind of kicked in,” Chandler said.
With the run the team made, and the way the girls were playing, they were happy to stay on the floor and not stop what was working.
“It’s super nice,” Barrett said. “Everyone is involved and the spark between us doesn’t get broken, it’s constant.”
That’s one of the keys for Towanda’s players, they know that they all support each other, so they can play free and know their teammates have their backs.
“We count on each other,” Horton said. “If someone makes a mistake, someone else will come and pick us up.”
On Thursday they had each others’ backs all game and now the Black Knights are tied atop the NTL standings.
“It feels good, it feels like we are on top again, and that’s what we need,” Chandler said.
Barrett had six rebounds and Manchester had three boards. Bennett had five steals, Manchester had four, Horton three and Barrett and Chandler had two steals. Manchester, Horton and Bennett all had two assists and Bennett finished with five blocked shots.
Megan Collins led Athens with 16 points, including four threes. Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik had nine points for Athens and Haley Barry had six points, while Rachel Stevens had four points.
Miller had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals and Macik had eight boards, two steals and four assists.
Avery Priester had four steals and an assist, Barry had an assist, a steal and two rebounds and Rachel Stephens had three boards and two steals, while Collins had two assists, two boards and a steal.
Athens won the JV game in overtime.
