TOWANDA — The Black Knights picked up a 5-1 win over Northeast Bradford in their pink game on Thursday night.
Towanda jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the half on their way to the win.
TEagan Willey scored just 1:03 into the game and just 3:30 later Willey crossed the ball in to Mirra Neilson for a goal to make it 2-0.
Willey got another goal with 1:58 left in the half and Neilson got her second with 33 seconds left in the half.
NEB got a goal with 8:04 left as Maisie Neuber scored on a penalty kick, and with 4:26 left Willey capped her hat trick for the Black Knights.
Towanda had 25 shots and eight corner kicks and Erin Barrett finished with eight saves.
NEB had nine shots and two corner kicks and Hannah Towner had 11 saves.
Millville 3, Wyalusing 0
WYALUSING — Despite a 22 save night from Pearl O’Connor the Rams fell in non-league girls’ soccer action Thursday.
Alex Rine, Riley Brown and Liv Savage had the three Quaker goals.
Millville had a 13-12 edge in shots and 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Their goalie Linsey Fisk made 13 saves in net.
Athens 6, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Abby Sindoni had two goals and two assists in a Lady Wildcat NTL girls’ soccer win Thursday.
Krysta Manning, Sam Markle, Emma Row and Taegan Williams had the other four goals while Ally Thoman had two assists on the evening.
Wellsboro 3, Sayre 0
The Hornets did all their scoring in the second half as they picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Thursday.
Jessa Lohr had the first goal, breaking the 0-0 tie with 25:36 left in the game.
Jena Boyce scored the second off a Jordyn Abernathy assist to make it 2-0.
An own goal with just over six minutes to play made it a 3-0 final.
It was a busy night for Sayre keeper Adrianna Barnhart, who stopped 19 shots. Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi saved two shots.
Wellsboro had a 22-2 edge shots and 11-0 edge in corner kicks.
