LOYALSOCK — The Towanda Lady Black Knights came home on the wrong end of a 72-50 score against host Loyalsock in a non-league girls basketball clash on Monday.
Loyalsock led by just one at the half, but would outscore Towanda 42-21 in the final two quarters.
Porschia Bennett led the way for Towanda with 19 points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
Towanda would also get 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks from Paige Manchester.
Gracie Schoonover finished with six points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Bella Hurley had four points and four rebounds.
Allyia Kennedy led Loyalsock with 27 points and Mia Patterson added 23 in the win.
