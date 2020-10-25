MANSFIELD — The Towanda girls’ soccer team capped their regular season with a 3-1 win over NP-Mansfield.
Towanda is now on to districts, while the season ends for NP-Mansfield.
Saige Greenland started the scoring for Towanda at 4:56 and Kathryn Dunn scored at 9:11.
Olivia Sparbanie capped the scoring for Towanda at 25:13.
Kiersten Mitstifer scored for NP-Mansfield at 43:12 off a Jaclyn Nelson assist.
“NP-Mansfield girls played well today,” NP-Mansfield coach Maryann Wilcox said. “I was very proud of the team’s attitude going into the second half. Even though they were down by three goals, they took the field with the mentality of a 0-0 game. The girls played hard and won the final half of the game 1-0.
Towanda had 19 shots and five corner kicks and NP-Mansfield had 14 shots and three corner kicks.
Lilli Bride had 13 saves for Towanda and Tierney Patterson had 16 saves for NP-Mansfield.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Troy 2, Towanda 0
Tanner Hodge and Wyatt Hodlofski had goals for Troy in the victory.
Hodlofski had an assist for the Trojans in the game.
Troy had 28 shots and 11 corner kicks and Towanda had 10 shots and three corner kicks.
Owen Williams had 10 saves for Troy and Cody Griffith had 26 for Towanda.
