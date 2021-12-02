TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team players and coaches are optimistic in their ability to make a run for a third straight NTL Large School title despite losing five contributing seniors last season.
In 2020, the Lady Black Knights finished 19-2, winning a second straight NTL title before beating Wellsboro 51-19 in District 4 Class AAA quarterfinals. The semifinal round would see Towanda fall to Loyalsock to end their campaign.
Saige Greenland, Amanda Horton, Kenadie Packard, Erin Barrett and Ally Hurley all graduated from the 2020 squad.
Two straight league titles is an impressive feat, but losing five seniors does pose the question of whether or not this season’s team can replicate that kind of success.
Towanda head coach Rob Gentile prides his teams in being fast and making life difficult for opposing defenses. Based on initial impressions, Gentile believes that this season’s group, although smaller in number, will be able to compete once again at the highest level.
“Our recent success comes down to the kids and their work ethic. They like to compete and are highly competitive,” Gentile said. “We have been blessed with very good athletes and fortunately here in Towanda our athletes tend to play basketball so that tends to make things easier as a coach.”
Returning NTL Player of the Year Paige Manchester and Defensive Player of the Year Porschia Bennett would make any head coach optimistic.
Manchester averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block per game in the 2020 season. Gentile believes that based on her work in the offseason, there is still another level that Manchester can reach.
“I think (Paige) worked hard on developing her game in the offseason. She plays more like a wing now and can contribute in the post a lot of post play,” Gentile said. “Out of necessity we use her as a guard and having a six-foot tall point guard is a great weapon to have. I think you will see a jump in her game this season because she is highly motivated, tough, and always works hard.”
Improving on defense and creating better scoring opportunities for her teammates are two areas of the game Manchester said she wants to improve on this season. Manchester has been experimenting with off-ball movement and playing different positions to accomplish that goal.
Entering her senior season, Manchester and other players are stepping up as leaders after losing five key voices in the locker room.
“Really everyone is stepping up as leaders. It is not just one or two people, everyone is encouraging others and it is just a good group to be around,” Manchester said. “We are definitely missing our seniors (from last year) but our juniors are stepping up and I think it will be a great season.”
Manchester noted that one of the key ingredients in Towanda’s winning formula is grit — and Porschia Bennett wholeheartedly embodies that characteristic
Bennett was recently named the NTL Defensive Player of the Year in soccer and is a state champion high jumper. Her style of play and athleticism transitions seamlessly on the court.
In 2020, Bennett averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3 steals per game.
“Porschia is a freak. She is a special talent and it doesn’t matter what sport she played, she would be good at it,” Gentile said. “She is so quick and I think what people forget about is that she is competitive even in practice. She is a quiet leader who leads by example and is a really good kid who is a pleasure to coach.”
Bennett complimented her team making it easy to defend because everybody works together really well and there is an established trust built between the players. In order for it to be a successful season, Bennett noted that conditioning will be key for the team to once again establish itself as one of the fastest teams in the league.
Entering her junior season, Bella Hurley will be relied upon more for key minutes. Hurley described the team as a family and she is confident that the team’s ability to go far only benefits from the team being close and playing together for so many years.
“I want to improve on getting more open shots. I don’t want to be as scared and that all comes from me building more confidence,” Hurley said. “I played a lot over the summer and it really helped a lot and gave me more confidence in shooting more.”
Manchester, Bennett and Hurley each complimented Gentile and what he has done for the program.
“He has done so much for this team and it is awesome what we have accomplished,” Manchester said.
“He is an amazing coach and is always there for you whether it be basketball or anything else,” Bennett said.
“He knows his stuff and he interacts with the players more and more because he wants us to get better each and every day,” Hurley added.
Towanda opens the season Tuesday Dec. 14 at Berwick.
