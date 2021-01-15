TOWANDA — The Black Knights opened the season with a 65-19 win over Williamson on Thursday night.
Erin Barrett led the Black Knights with 16 points and nine rebounds and Paige Manchester had 15 points, eight boards, five steals and four assists.
Amanda Horton had 10 points for the Black Knights and Porschia Bennett had nine points, six boards and three steals.
Aliza Fowler, Ally Hurley and Gracie Schoonover all had four points and Bella Hurley had three points and four assists.
For Towanda coach Rob Gentile it was his first game back as a head coach in the NTL since his days as the Troy Trojans coach.
“It wasn’t without a little anxiety throughout the day,” Gentile said. “But, I kept telling myself it was just like riding a bike. It took a while for all of us to adjust, but after a sluggish start we just focused on what we’ve been working on and started playing basketball.
“It was great for everybody to be out there again. We were excited and the kids were excited just to be able to compete again.”
Lateisha Peterson led Williamson with 10 points and Taylor Jones had four points.
Wyalusing 60, Troy 37
The Rams had three players in double figures in the win.
Layla Botts had 16 points for the Rams and Callie Bennett had 15 points and Catherine Brown had 13.
Hailey Jayne had eight points for the Rams and Madison Putnam and Olivia Leichliter had five points each.
Bennett added four boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal and Putnam had eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
Brown had two rebounds, four steals and three assists and Leichliter had eight boards and three blocks.
Hannah Zimmerman had 15 points for Troy and Rachel Kingsley had nine points.
Sydney Taylor had seven points and Bailey Johnson had six points.
NEB 43, Canton 17
The Northeast Bradford girls picked up an NTL Division II victory over Canton on Thursday, 43-17.
It’s a matchup of the top two NTL Division II teams a year ago.
Maisie Neuber had 12 points for the Panthers and Kayleigh Thoman finished with nine points.
Lauryn Jones had seven points in the game and Kate O’Connor had six points.
Alena Beebe had five points and Julia Brown finished with four points.
Neuber had eight rebounds, two steals and six blocks and Jones had five steals.
O’Connor had six boards.
Reagan Kelley had 10 points for Canton and Courtney Weiskopff had five points, while Jazmyn Hickok had two points.
Molly Ward had nine boards and Weiskopff had six, while Kelley, while Emme Tymeson had four rebounds.
Aislyn Williams had three steals.
