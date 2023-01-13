Towanda girls pick up win over Troy

TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team held visiting Troy to single digits in the final three quarters on their way to a 40-22 victory on Thursday night.
Towanda led 13-10 after a hard-fought opening quarter, but then the Lady Black Knights would clamp down on the Trojans.
The Knights outscored Troy 11-2 in the second quarter to take a 24-12 lead into the break.
Towanda held a 16-10 scoring advantage in the final two quarters as the Lady Knights cruised to the win.
Towanda coach Rob Gentile was happy to get a big win over a tough Troy squad.
“That’s a really tough team. They are going to be really good for a long, long time. They are well coached, they play hard and I think our kids were ready for the fight that they were going to see (tonight),” Gentile said.
“I think our other league teams have really prepared us for that because everybody that comes in here has given us their best punch,” he continued. “We don’t always respond, but at the end of the day we’ve got six seniors that are still hungry and this thing is far from over. That’s a really good team and I fully expect a month from now or three weeks from now to have another huge game in the Commons Building which will be exciting. We’re looking forward to it.”
Paige Manchester led Towanda with 22 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Brynn Woodruff added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals, while Bella Hurley scored six points and grabbed four boards, and Gracie Schoonover added four points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Troy was led by Katie Lackey with eight points. Rachel Kingsley and Kailyn Sterling chipped in four points each.
Towanda will visit Williamsport, while Troy hosts Shamokin on Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.