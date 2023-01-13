Towanda girls pick up win over Troy

Towanda’s Paige Manchester drives against Troy’s Rachel Kingsley during Thursday’s game.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team held visiting Troy to single digits in the final three quarters on their way to a 40-22 victory on Thursday night.

Towanda led 13-10 after a hard-fought opening quarter, but then the Lady Black Knights would clamp down on the Trojans.