After a later start, and with a new coaching staff, the Towanda Black Knights are ready to get the season started.
“Right now, we are just really looking forward to competing against somebody with a different colored jersey then us,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “If we are lucky enough to get the opportunity to do that in a highly competitive game for a shot to win a league title or district title, then all the better. I know every team has been chomping at the bit to get this thing going, so I’m excited to see how it all plays out. It might not look pretty early on due to the limited amount of time everyone has had together, but if we are lucky enough to get in a full season, I think we should see some pretty good basketball and highly competitive games when it’s all said and done.”
Towanda Black Knights
Coaches:
Rob Gentile (Head Coach)
Joe Jacoski (Assistant Coach)
Record Last Year:
17-8 (Used District IV Website to determine but not 100% sure)
Returning Players:
Ally Hurley — Sr
Amanda Horton — Sr
Saige Greenland — Sr
Erin Barrett — Sr
Porschia Bennett — Jr
Paige Manchester — So
Gracie Schoonover — So
Bella Hurley — So
Newcomers:
Kenadie Packard — Sr
Athena Chacona — Jr
Kyann Kjelgaard — Jr
Destiny Brennan — Jr
Aziza Ismailova — So
Eliza Fowler — So
Natasha Austin — So
Gracie Carter — Fr
Thoughts on Returners:
Our returning players made up the core of a pretty successful team from a year ago. They have played a lot of varsity basketball and have spent a lot of time playing together over the years. More importantly, they enjoy playing together. They are extremely close. We are hopeful all the experience gained over the years will pay off and we can have a successful season. How successful is yet to be determined. That will be a continuous work in progress.
Thoughts on Newcomers:
We have some newcomers to the program that will provide some much-needed depth. We are really happy that Kenadie Packard, who took some time away from basketball, decided to come back for her senior year. She gives us some more size and another kid who can take up a lot of space in the paint. We also have some young guards that will get a bunch of experience at the JV level with the hopes of contributing at the varsity level in the near future, if not this year.
Thoughts on the team:
Obviously, we have a lot coming back with the return of all but 1 starter (Hannah Chandler), but that one starter played a key position and had the ball in her hands a majority of the time. We have to find that new person that is going to lead us. We have enough talented kids that are more than capable, but we just haven’t gotten there yet.
I will say, this is definitely the most athletic, and by far, the biggest team I’ve ever coached which is a blessing, because those are 2 things that can’t be taught by even the most successful coach. How we use that size and athleticism to our advantage will be key to our success. So, we really have to maximize our advantages, but at the end of the day it will be the work put in that will be the determining factor. Those who typically work the hardest usually see the greatest results. I am just hoping they’re willing to put in the work over the long haul.
Thoughts on league:
Since I haven’t been around NTL basketball for a few years it’s hard to know what other teams have or don’t have. I’m told the class of this league is Athens, NEB, and Towanda and any NTL title, if we get to that point, should run through those 3 teams, but one thing I’ve learned over the years is to never take anything for granted. Our goal is to play the team in front of us and compete as hard as we can every opportunity we get, regardless of who they are.
I personally know that there are a lot of good, experienced coaches in this league and if some of these teams aren’t to that level, they will be soon. Jason Dominic at NP/Mansfield has always put really good teams on the floor, and the return of John Davis at Wellsboro is just overall good for our league. If Wellsboro and NP/Mansfield are in rebuilding mode, they won’t be for long.
