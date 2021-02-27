TOWANDA — The Black Knights are hitting on all cylinders as they prepare for the start of districts.
On Friday the Black Knights rolled to a 59-28 win over Northeast Bradford in a battle of the NTL large school and small school champions.
Towanda led 43-14 at the half on the way to the win.
Towanda scored 23 points in the first quarter, with Paige Manchester scoring all but three of them, as she had 20 of her game-high 27 in the first quarter. She had all of her points in the first three quarters of the game.
Porschia Bennett had 11 points for Towanda and Erin Barrett finished with 10 points.
Gracie Schoonover had six points for the Black Knights and Amanda Horton had three points, while Ally Hurley had two points.
Manchester had seven rebounds, six assists and six steals for Towanda and Bennett had seven boards.
Barrett had eight rebounds and three assists and Schoonover had five boards.
Horton had four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Saige Greenland had three assists.
NEB got 10 points from Maisie Neuber, who had seven rebounds and Lauryn Jones had eight points and two rebounds, while Kayleigh Thoman had six points.
Alena Beebe had two points and Kate O’Connor had a point and three boards, while Lani Thomas had a point and Julia Brown had two rebounds.
Troy 33, NP-Mansfield 25
MANSFIELD — Hannah Zimmerman had 12 points to lead the Trojans to the victory.
Katie Lackey had eight points for Troy and Rachel Kingsley had six in the win.
Sydney Taylor had three points for the Trojans and Bailey Johnson finished with two points.
Ella Farrer and Sarah Spohn had nine points each for NP-Mansfield.
Elizabeth Kahl had four points and Shaniya Sparrow had two points, while Makenna Lighter had a point.
Athens 44, Canton 12
The Wildcats got 19 points from Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller had 14 points in the victory.
Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow, Megan Collins and Mya Thompson all had two points for Athens in the victory.
Miller had five rebounds and four assists and Macik had five rebounds and four assists, with two steals.
Collins had three rebounds and two assists and Bartlow had four rebounds. Thompson had four boards and Bronson had three steals and two assists.
Aislyn Williams had six points for Canton and Carolyn Thoren and Emmie Tymeson had two points each, while Molly Ward had a point.
Sullivan County 44, Millville 27
Sophia Springman had a double-double to lead the Griffins to the win.
Springman had 22 points and added 11 boards and had a steal and an assist in the win.
Bethany Beinlich had 16 points for the Griffins, with four boards and three steals, along with an assist and two blocked shots.
Sam Albright had nine rebounds and two blocked shots for Sullivan County and Olivia Harney had three points, while Kassidy Beinlich had two points, six boards, three steals and three assists.
Ellie Springman had a point, two rebounds and a steal.
Williamsport 50, Wellsboro 27
Emma Coolidge had 17 points but it wasn’t enough in the Hornets loss.
Bailey Monks had four points and Sarah Mosher, Abbye Cavanaugh and Rylie Boyce all had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.