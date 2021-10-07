TOWANDA — Towanda’s Marissa Wise crossed the line first and was followed by teammates Taylor Brennan and Maddison Nonnemacher as they helped the Black Knights earn the sweep of Northeast Bradford and Sullivan County on Tuesday.
Wise finished in 26 minutes, 8 seconds, while Brennan clocked in at 26:30 and Nonnemacher at 26:37.
Towanda beat Northeast 17-44 and took down Sullivan County by a 15-50 count. NEB earned a 20-37 win over Sullivan.
It was the first loss of the season for the Northeast Bradford girls, who continue to lead the NTL Small School division.
Northeast’s Ameila Kapr was fourth with a time of 27:21. Towanda’s Jordyn Radney (29:39) was fifth with Dixie Brown (29:49) coming in sixth and Northeast’s Cora Franklin (30:09) finishing seventh.
Towanda teammates Noelle Rogers (30:40) and Gracie Carter (30:57) finished in eighth and ninth, while Northeast’s Lilly Kapr rounded out the top 10 in 31:07.
Sullivan County’s top runner was Adriana Krause with a time of 31:30 as she finished in 11th place.
In the boys race, Northeast edged Towanda 27-28 and completed the sweep with a 15-50 win over Sullivan County. Towanda took down Sullivan 15-48.
Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing won the boys race in 19:18.
Towanda teammates Luke Tavani and Eric McGee crossed the line in second in third. Tavani came across in 19:59 and McGee finished in 20:34.
Northeast’s Ryan Jones was fourth in 20:50 with Towanda’s Nathan Spencer finishing in 20:57 to take fifth.
Joey Bevaqua (21:29) and Aiden Kapr (21:50) of Northeast came in sixth and seventh, while Towanda’s Jacob Carr (22:04) was eighth and Northeast’s Tanner Herb was ninth in 22:13. Towanda’s Jack Tavani rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:26.
Sullivan County was led by Hunter O’Conner in 13th place.
Northeast will host Athens, Canton and Cowanesque Valley next Tuesday. Towanda will join Sayre and Troy in a quad meet at Wellsboro on the same day.
Wellsboro and Wyalusing at Canton
CANTON — Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe won the girls race and Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch won the boys contest highlighting a tri-meet between Wellsboro, Wyalusing and Canton on Tuesday.
Beebe finished in 22:28 leading the pack. Canton’s Camille McRoberts came in second finishing in 23:00. Placing third, Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe finished in 23:11. Finishing fourth, Wyalusing’s Kasey Kerin posted a 23:39. Wellsboro’s Havah Simcos rounded out the top five running a 23:45.
Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage finished sixth in 23:45, followed by Canton’s Sara Soar in 23:53. In eighth, Wyalusing’s Madisyn Patton ran a 23:57. Placing ninth, Wyalusing Kira Allen finished in 24:31, and in tenth, Canton’s Emmie Tymeson finished in 24:37.
Wyalusing defeated Canton 21-34. Wyalusing posted a 19-39 victory over Wellsboro, and Canton won 25-30 over Wellsboro.
In the boys race, Wyalusing placed first through fourth. Zion Laudermilch finished in 16:56, Eleazar Laudermilch finished in 18:46, Jeremy Clausey posted a 19:18, and Clayton Petlock finished in 19:20.
Canton’s Mike Skipper placed fifth in 19:33. Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard finished sixth in 19:35, Wellsboro’s Christopher Greenwalt placed seventh running a 19:40, Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann placed eighth in 19:58, Canton’s Isaiah Niemzycls placed ninth in 20:14 and Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis finished tenth in 20:15.
Wyalusing defeated Wellsboro 17-42, Wyalusing won 16-45 against Canton, and Canton beat Wellsboro 26-30.
On Saturday, Wyalusing will compete in the Purple and White Invitational at 9 a.m. in Shamokin. Canton returns to action next Tuesday in a meet against Athens, Cowanesque Valley, and Northeast Bradford in Rome.
