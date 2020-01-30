TOWANDA — Towanda used a fast start to top Wellsboro 63-44 in NTL girls’ basketball action Wednesday.
The Knights jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead then made it 38-19 at the half.
Paige Manchester had 16 points, three steals and three blocks to lead Towanda with Hannah Chandler, Amanda Horton and Porschia Bennett all scoring 12 points a piece.
Bennett also had five boards and six steals and Chandler had three assists.
Erin Barrett scored nine points to go with her six boards as Ally Hurley netted two points.
Cathryn Brought had 20 points to lead the Hornets with Bailey Monks chipping in with 12.
Emma Coolidge had seven points, Rylee Boyce and Jordyn Abernathy had two points a piece and Emma Brandenburg scored one point.
Towanda won the JV game 29-18 as Gracie Schoonover had 18 points. Brandenburg had seven for Wellsboro.
Towanda is at Athens on Friday with the NTL lead on the line.
Northeast Bradford 54, NP-Mansfield 52
The Panthers weathered a 22 point fourth quarter from the Tigers to pull out the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
NEB led just 10-9 after the first quarter and 23-21 at the half.
A 15 point third quarter for the Panthers gave them a 38-30 advantage after three quarters.
In the fourth NPM netted 22 points, 19 of them from Jaime Palmer and Elizabeth Welch, but NEB hit nine free throws in the fourth to hold them off.
Lindsay Moore had 16 points to lead NEB as Maisie Neuber netted 13.
Loren Zook finished with eight points, Jorja Welch and Vicky Rought each had six points, Lauryn Jones added three points and Alena Beebe rounded out things out with two points.
Welch finished with 19 points and 11 boards to lead NPM as Palmer had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Emma Palmer finished with eight points and seven boards, Shaelyn Berguson and Riley David had three points a piece with Berguson grabbing five boards, JoAnne McNamara finished with two points, three assists and three steals and Sarah Spohn rounded things out with one point.
Sayre 36, Cowanesque Valley 33
Emily Sutryk had 22 points, three steals and four rebounds as the Redskins picked up the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball upset Wednesday.
They jumped out to a 10-7 lead as CV tied it at 19-all at the half. Sayre held CV to five third quarter points to take a 29-24 lead at the half.
In the final frame Sayre held on despite being out scored 9-7.
Hayle VanDyke had six points for the ‘Skins while Gabbi Randall added four points, 14 boards and four steals.
Carri Claypool finished with three points as Maddi LaManna scored one points and grabbed four rebounds.
Paisley Nudd had eight points to lead CV as Rylie Walker and Kailey Wells both scored seven with MaKayla Vargeson netting six points.
Abby Ackley notched four points with Kaitlyn Streeter adding one.
Wyalusing 43, Troy 29
The Rams jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead en route to their NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
Madison Putnam had 16 points, five boards and seven steals in the win for Wyalusing as Callie Bennett had 11 points and five steals.
Olivia Spencer had six points and five steals, Olivia Leichliter added six points and six rebounds as Hailey Jayne and Daphne Fassett had two points a piece. Fassett also grabbed six rebounds.
Sydney Taylor had 19 points to lead Troy with Madison Vargas scoring four. Olivia Call notched three as MaKenna Matthews and Bailey Johnson had two points a piece.
Athens 62, Williamson 20
Caydence Macik had 18 points and three assists as the Wildcats picked up the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
Kasidy Peterson had 11 points with Haley Barry netting 10.
Kayleigh Miller scored eight points and handed out six assists as Megan Collins scored seven points. Rachel Stephens added six points and grabbed eight boards and Lillian Sitzer came away with two points.
Avery Priester chipped in with four boards, three steals and seven assists.
Lateisha Peterson had 10 points to lead Williams as Peyton Blend and Abby Root had three points each.
Brooke Hill and Alicia Walters both scored two points.
Canton 47, NP-Liberty 24
Elle Binford had 14 points to lead the Warriors to the win.
Aislyn Williams had seven points and Molly Ward, Reagan Kelley, Raeann Roupp and Alexis Baldwin all finished with five points.
Courtney Weiskopff had four points and Emme Tymeson had two points.
Binford had eight boards, seven assists and seven steals and Williams had seven boards and four steals.
Kelley had eight boards and three assists and Ward had 10 rebounds.
Bridgette Russell led NPL with six points and Kiersten Mitstifer and Emily Kreger had four points each.
Eva Rice, Ryann Upham, Jaclyn Nelson and Sidney Landis all had two points.
NP-Liberty won the JV game 32-19.
BOYS
St. John Neumann 56, Sullivan County 47
Alex Schweitzer scored a career-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Griffins.
Sam Carpenter had 12 points and Justin Metzger finished with eight points.
Jalen Thomas had five points and Jesse Williams had two, while Riley King added a point.
Carpenter had five boards and Williams had six.
Davion Hill led Neumann with 26 points.
Sullivan is 14-4 on the year and at Muncy on Saturday. With the win Neumann all but locks up the division title.
Sullivan JV won 45-38 with King netting 14.
Late Tuesday
Cowanesque Valley 80, Sayre 66
CV jumped out to a 23-10 first quarter lead en route to their NTL Division-II win.
Sayre cut it to 40-30 at the half but a 22 point third quarter by the Indians extended their lead to 62-47 after the third quarter.
CV iced the game as they went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final frame.
Seth Huyler had 28 points to lead the Indians with Owen Fitzwater netting a season high 18 points.
Dustin VanZile finished with 14 points as Joel Heck notched eight. Daniel Freeman and Darius Johnson had four points a piece with Joe Easton and McGuire Painter chipping in with two points each.
Zach Moore and Isaiah Firestine lead a balanced Sayre effort with 12 points each. Corbin Brown dropped 10 points with Matt Lane netting seven points. Lucas Horton and Jordan Hubbard had six points a piece, Dom Fabbri notched five points, Brayden Horton had four points with Zach Garity and Ethan Miller scoring two points a piece.
