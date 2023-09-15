Meadowbrook Christian 4, Towanda 3
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Towanda 3
TOWANDA — Towanda girls soccer dropped a nailbiter on Thursday, falling at home to Meadowbrook Christian, 4-3, in its pink out game in Towanda.
Tied at 2-2 deep into the second half, the Lady Black Knights responded to tie the game at 3-3, but could not muster any more late offense following Meadowbrook Christian’s fourth goal late into the contest.
Anna Dunn scored all three goals for Towanda in the loss, and would have added a fourth, had a first-half penalty kick just missed the mark. Clara Glantz made 11 saves in net in the loss.
Towanda (1-6) will host Wellsboro on Saturday.
