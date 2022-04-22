TIOGA JUNCTION — The Towanda girls track and field team split with host Williamson and North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday.
Williamson won the girls tri-meet with 80 points. Towanda was second with 72 and Mansfield was third with 34.
In the boys meet, Towanda was third with 34 points behind first-place Williamson (90) and Mansfield (65).
The Towanda girls got a win from Anna Dunn in the 100 meters as she crossed the line in 14.0 seconds.
Dunn also won the 400 meters in 1:06.4 with teammate Porschia Bennett finishing in second place in 1:08.7
Towanda went 1-2 in the girls 300 meter hurdles with Eliza Fowler winning the race in 56.4 seconds and Kelci Carle second.
Towanda’s Kelsea Allen-Smith won the 200 meters in 28.8 seconds with Alonna Ayres third.
Hannah Ryck gave the Knights a win in the triple jump as she had a top distance of 29-8. Fowler was second.
Defending state champion Bennett won the high jump with a top height of 4-6.
The Knights got a pair of second-place finishes from Ryck in the shot put and long jump.
Kaitlyn Nonnemacher was second in the javelin with Ryck finishing third.
Dixie Brown took third in the 3,200 meters, while Nonnemacher was third in the discus.
The Towanda girls won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
The Towanda boys got a win from Dan Storrs in the 110 hurdles with a time of 20.3 seconds. Elias Shrawder finished second in the race for the Knights. Shrawder was also third in the 300 hurdles.
Towanda went 1-2 in the pole vault with Mitchell Mosier taking first with a 10-6 and Mykee Nowell second with a 9-6.
Justin Schoonover finished as the runner-up in the 400 meters with a time of 58.8 seconds, just .5 seconds behind winner Jett Harold of Mansfield. Schoonover also finished third in the 200 meters.
Nowell gave the Knights a second-place finish in the high jump with a top height of 5-4.
Mosier was third for the Knights in the 100 meters, while Bryant Green was third in the shot put and Logan Lambert finished third in the triple jump.
