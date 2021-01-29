The Towanda girls stayed unbeaten with a 46-14 win over Canton on Friday.
Paige Manchester led Towanda with 19 points in the win.
Erin Barrett had eight points and Porschia Bennett had seven. Kenadie Packard and Gracie Schoonover each had six points in the victory.
Manchester had five boards and four assists and Bennett had six boards and three assists.
Packard and Barrett each had six rebounds and Schoonover had four rebounds and three blocked shots.
Courtney Weiskopff had eight points for Canton and Emmie Tymeson, Reagan Kelley and Carolyn Thoren all had two points.
Aislyn Williams had nine rebounds and two assists and Weiskopff had three steals and three rebounds.
Tymeson had four boards and Kelley had six rebounds.
NEB 47, Troy 19
The Panthers got 16 points from Lauryn Jones in the win.
Jones added six boards, while Maisie Neuber had 13 points, eight steals, seven boards, a block and an assist.
Alena Beebe had nine points and three boards and Kayleigh Thoman had five points, six steals and four boards, with three assists.
Kate O’Connor had four points, eight boards and a block.
Julia Brown had seven rebounds.
Troy was led by Sydney Taylor with eight points and Hannah Zimmerman had five.
Rachel Kingsley had four points and Chloe Swain had two points.
