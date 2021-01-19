ROME — The Towanda Black Knights stayed unbeaten on the year with a 66-58 win over Northeast Bradford in a battle of last year’s NTL Division I and Division II champions.
Northeast Bradford got off to a fast start, but Towanda then started clicking and led 39-23 at the half.
Porschia Bennett had 11 points in the opening quarter to help the Black Knights take the halftime lead.
Paige Manchester had 22 points to lead Towanda and Bennett had 19, while Amanda Horton finished with 13 in the game.
Bella Hurley had six points for Towanda and Saige Greenland, Kenadie Packard and Erin Barrett all had two points for the Black Knights.
Manchester had five rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Bennett had five boards, two assists and three steals and Barrett and Gracie Schoonover had five rebounds.
Maisie Neuber led NEB with 22 points and Lauryn Jones had 14 points, going 11-for-12 from the foul line in the game.
Kayleigh Thoman had 12 points for the Panthers and Kate O’Connor had 10 points.
Neuber had two blocks and Jones had two boards. Thoman had four rebounds and two assists and Julia Brown had three rebounds.
CV 47, Williamson 42
Abby Ackley had 23 points to lead the Indians to their first win.
Renee Abbot had 12 points in the win and Ruby Sherman and Kyra Daley each had three points.
Maddie Millard, Jana Quick and Logan Hamilton all had two points in the game.
Taylor Rae Jones had 25 points for Williamson and Lateisha Peterson finished with eight points.
Lena Lewis had three points and Addie Schmitt, Abigail Root and Emma Meisner had two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.