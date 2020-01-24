TOWANDA — The Towanda girls’ swim team defeated Sayre 86-47 on Thursday.
Towanda’s 200 medley relay of Zoie Lamphere, Jordyn Radney, Erica Locke and Ari Strickland won in 2:23.81.
Sayre’s Jillian Shay (2:16.94) won the 200 free followed by Towanda’s Ava Gannon (2:31.90) and Lamphere (2:40.30).
Knight Jordan Hartmann (3:11.69) won the 200 IM.
Locke (27.73) won the 50 free with Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (28.88) second and Towanda’s Juliana Varner (29.34) third.
Locke (1:01.58) returned to win the 100 free followed by teammate Mackenna Maynard (1:12.24) and Sayre’s Mackenna Garrison (1:17.56).
Shay (6:02.03) won the 500 free followed by Lamphere (7:02.60).
Towanda’s 200 free relay of Varner, Hartmann, Maynard and Locke won in 2:03.15.
Hughey (1:15.06) won the 100 backstroke followed by Gannon (1:18.80) and Sayre’s Jordyn Maxim (1:35.02).
Radney (1:25.73) won the 100 breaststroke with teammates Varner (1:36.22) and Hartmann (1:38.14) second and third.
Towanda’s 400 free relay team of Gannon, Varner, Hartmann and Lamphere won in 4:58.36.
Sayre had no boys so there was no score.
Winners for Towanda were Dominic Tavani in the 200 free (2:26.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.93), Kaigan Stroop in the 200 IM (2:14.34) and 100 free (54.83) and Jacob Stiner in the 50 free (32.13) and 100 backstroke (1:47.12).
