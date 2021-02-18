The Towanda girls completed the season sweep of Wyalusing with a 58-39 win on Wednesday.
Erin Barrett had a big double-double with 20 points and 10 boards to lead the Black Knights and Porschia Bennett and Amanda Horton each finished with 12 points.
Paige Manchester had seven points and Kenadie Packard had three points in the game.
Saige Greenland and Ally Hurley both finished with two points.
Manchester had six boards, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots and Bennett had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Packard had five boards.
Layla Botts had nine points and Hailey Jayne finished with eight points for the Rams.
Callie Bennett had six points for Wyalusing and Laci Norton had five points, while Olivia Leichliter and Madison Putnam had four points, while Catherine Brown had three points.
Botts and Brown had four rebounds.
Putnam had five rebounds and three steals and Leichliter had four rebounds and two steals, while Jayne had two assists.
Troy 49, Williamson 30
Sydney Taylor had 17 points to lead the Trojans to the victory on Wednesday.
Rachel Kinglsey finished with 13 points for Troy.
Katie Lackey had seven points for Troy and Hannah Zimmerman and Makenna Matthews each finished with five points in the game and Bailey Johnson had two points.
Taylor had six boards and three steals and Kingsley had a double-double with 11 boards. Lackey had nine rebounds and Zimmerman had five rebounds.
Lateisha Peterson had 14 points for Williamson and Taylor Rae Jones and Addie Schmitt each finished with six points.
Chelsea Hungerford and Abigail Root had two points each.
Troy is at Towanda today.
Sullivan County 54, Benton 16
The Griffins got 19 points from Sophia Springman in the win.
Springman had seven boards and four steals and Bethany Beinlich finished with 14 points, five boards, eight steals, three assists and a blocked shot.
Kassidy Beinlich finished with six points, a rebound, five steals and three assists and Sam Albright had five points, a rebound and a steal.
Stella Harney had four points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist and Olivia Harney had three points, four assists and a rebound.
Cloe Immel had two points, a rebound and a steal and Ellie Springman had a point, three boards, an assist and a steal.
Anna Springman had two rebounds and an assist and Addy Zelewicz had a rebound.
Athens 51, Canton 21
Kayleigh Miller had 22 points and Caydence Macik finished with 17 in the win.
Karlee Bartlow and Megan Collins each had four points for Athens and Mya Thompson and Hannah Blackman finished with two points apiece.
Thompson had five rebounds and Emma Bronson had four boards and two assists.
Macik had five boards and four steals and Bartlow had four steals and three rebounds, with two assists.
Collins had four assists and Miller had three assists, two steals and two boards, while Rachel Stephens had four rebounds.
Emmie Tymeson led Canton with six points and Courtney Weiskopff and Molly Ward had four points each.
Reagan Kelley had three points and Alexis Baldwin and Aislyn Williams each finished with two points.
Bucktail 40, CV 39
The Indians got 20 points from Abby Ackley in the game.
Paisley Nudd and Kyra Daley had six points each for the Indians and Janna Quick had three points.
Logan Hamilton and Ruby Sherman had two points each.
