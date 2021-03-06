TOWANDA — Towanda sophomore standout Paige Manchester’s 20 points outscored the entire Wellsboro girls basketball team by herself, lifting the Black Knights to a playoff victory on Friday night. The 51-19 home victory advanced the team to the District IV Class AAA semifinals, something last year’s team fell short of accomplishing.
“I wasn’t here for the playoff loss last year, but I know talking to the kids that they didn’t feel happy about how they performed,” said first year Towanda head coach Rob Gentile. “We didn’t play the cleanest game today, but I’m sure having experience in this type of situation helped the girls a bit.”
The Black Knights started off hot in the first quarter as they got out to a 12-1 run over the Hornets. The defense held Wellsboro to just three points with their zone early. Manchester was able to hit three three-point shots in the quarter including two in the final minute to help Towanda jump out to a 20-3 lead.
Wellsboro came out with tough defense of their own in the middle two quarters, as the Hornet 2-3 zone held the Black Knights to just nine points in each quarter. Towanda showed signs of weakness themselves with their fair share of turnovers in the span. However, Manchester was able to knock down nine of those 18 to take a 38-15 lead into the final eight minutes.
“We play fast as a team and want to control the pace a lot since we look to get a lot of fast breaks, so naturally we’re going to throw the ball around a little bit,” noted Gentile. “We don’t have to be perfect, but we do have to clean some things up.”
Towanda once again controlled the pace on offense, surpassing the 30-point margin mark at the end of the game to run out the clock. Those slower possessions allowed for the Black Knights to secure the 32-point victory.
Manchester’s 20 points was good enough to be a game-high. To go along with her point total, she also racked up five rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocks. Junior Porschia Bennet complimented her teammate with 12 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Erin Barrett put up a near double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in the home playoff win.
The Wellsboro Hornets finish the 2021 season with a District quarterfinal exit, while the Towanda Black Knights advance to the semifinal round where they will match up with third-seeded Loyalsock who took down No. 6 Hughesville by a score of 48-36 on Friday night. That game will be at Towanda on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. tip.
“I know Loyalsock is going to come in highly motivated, and they’re very well coached,” Gentile added. “I’m sure they’re going to do things with their play style and quickness that we haven’t seen before, but I think we’re going to present some challenges for them that I’m sure they haven’t seen either. It should be a great battle and we’re going to give them our best effort.”
