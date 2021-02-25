ATHENS — Athens had just made a run, cutting the deficit down to five points.
That’s when the Towanda Black Knights put the ball in the hands of one of their seniors as Erin Barrett got the ball inside and scored and was fouled, capping a three-point play as Towanda went on to a 43-38 win over the Wildcats.
The win wrapped up a second straight NTL large-school crown for the Black Knights and it came in a gym that’s always been tough for the Black Knights to play.
In the loss it was a milestone night for Athens junior Caydence Macik as she got her 500th career rebound.
“We worked hard all season,” Barrett said. “This game is huge for us, we worked hard the whole game and we knew this was our game.
“I have always struggled in this gym, I feel like our entire team has, so to come here and do what we just did is amazing.”
Throughout the game it looked like Towanda would put the game away at times as they would build leads up to 8-10 points.
However, each time the Wildcats had an answer and got back into the game.
The Black Knights led by 11 in the fourth quarter, when Kayleigh Miller hit a three and was fouled, falling onto the floor. Miller got up, hit the free throw and cut the deficit to seven.
Right after that Caydence Macik got a steal and took off for a layup as the Wildcats got within five.
Towanda called a timeout and after the timeout Barrett converted on the three-point play.
“Our point was we are not taking jump shots unless it comes on a kickout,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “The only way we want to shoot the ball is get the ball to the basket. We didn’t use her (Barrett) as much as we always do, but she steps up in big games. She got challenged playing a great player like Macik. She’s a great athlete and she just continues to play regardless of the circumstances.”
For Barrett the ball just ended up in her hands in the right spot to score.
“That was incredible,” Barrett said. “I just feel we moved the ball really well and it was there and we took the opportunity.”
The last time they played the Black Knights had Paige Manchester defending Macik a lot of the game.
This time they played Barrett on Macik more and she liked the challenge.
“She’s a really athletic player,” Barrett said. “She moves fast, she has good touches, it’s hard to keep up with her, but I try my best.”
Towanda’s defense held Athens to just 13 points between the second and third quarters.
While Towanda didn’t use their press as much in the game because the Wildcats were doing a solid job against the press, they have a not-so secret weapon at their disposal.
“We have the Porschia Bennett effect,” Gentile said. “I don’t care what anyone says, she’s the toughest on the ball defender there is. Mostly because of her athletic ability, but she has really worked hard, she’s taken it to heart.
“I think her offense sometimes throughout the year has not been as effective as she could be because she focused from day one (on defense). We told her we wanted her to be the league’s best defender and we needed that. She’s a tough kid, she makes some shots I can’t believe go in the baasket.”
One of the big keys for Towanda on Wednesday was the Black Knights work on the glass.
Bennett, Barrett and Manchester combined for 19 rebounds in the contest.
“They (Athens) run a system, they focus on getting their players in spots to be successful,” Gentile said. “Our advantage is our athletic ability. If you can’t get out and run as much, you have to do it on the boards.
“It’s a focus for us. We don’t always do it well, but we did it tonight.”
For Manchester this is her second year of varsity basketball and the second league title for the sophomore.
“It feels amazing,” Manchester said. “We definitely worked hard for it and it feels great.
“We just have been working hard for it. It feels great to be two-time NTL Champions, especially since before this we hadn’t won it for like 10 years.”
This year was a bit different for Towanda as they had a bullseye on their backs after winning last year.
“It was definitely challenging for me and my team,” Manchester said. “But, we pushed through it and got an NTL Championship.”
While Towanda has won the past two league titles, Gentile waited a long time to earn this title.
Before arriving at Towanda this year, Gentile had coached for more than a decade in Troy in the past.
In that time he had never won a league crown until Wednesday.
“It definitely feels really good,” Manchester said of helping Gentile get a league title. He works hard for us, he’s a great coach, same as coach (Joe) Jacoski. They are great coaches and it’s good to get this for them.”
Barrett knows how much Gentile has helped the girls this year.
“It’s insane for all of us,” Barrett said of being able to get Gentile a title. “He came in and I feel like he amplified our program, he brought out our strengths.”
Wednesday was extra special for Gentile, because it was also the first time he had ever won as a coach in Athens gym. That means more for Gentile as he played at Athens, and was once a teammate of Wildcats coach Brian Miller.
“I graduated from Athens and we were teammates briefly,” Gentile said. “I haven’t had a lot of success in this gym. Athens is a great program. We always strived to get to that level. That’s why I was extremely happy to get Joe (Jacoski) in the first place. He’s a great teacher, he was a great part in that success (of Athens where he was an assistant for years) and he is a great part in ours as well.”
Earlier this season Athens players sold t-shirts to raise money for cancer charities in the name of their coach Brian Miller, who has had a battle with cancer the past year.
Before Wednesday’s game Gentile presented a check on behalf of Towanda’s team who wore the same t-shirts in support of Miller and they raised money for cancer charities in his name.
Manchester led Towanda with 16 points and Bennett had 11, while Barrett had 10 points and Bella Hurley and Amanda Horton had three points each for the Black Knights.
Manchester had eight boards, three assists and three steals and Bennett had five rebounds.
Horton had six assists, Barrett had six rebounds and Ally Hurley had four boards.
Macik had 14 points and Miller had 11 for Athens.
Megan Collins had five points and Rachel Stephens had four points, while Karlee Bartlow and Hannah Blackman had two points each.
Macik had seven rebounds, including her 500th of her career and she had three assists and Collins had three assists, while Stephens had three rebounds.
“Caydence is one of the most athletic girls in the league,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “She uses her athleticism to go get the rebound.
“She knows that we’re a smaller team. We have been the three years of her career. Even when she was a freshman, we needed her to rebound the basketball to be successful. Kudos to her. She knows that if we don’t rebound the basketball it gives teams another chance to score and we’re going to be in the loss column. She’s a competitor, she loves to be competitive, she wants to win. She goes after rebounds with desire and heart. That’s stuff you really can’t coach. She comes in wanting to win basketball games. Rebounding is about desire, hustle and heart and she has it.”
Next up for Towanda will be preparing for districts, which kick off next week.
“Hopefully we get far,” Manchester said. “We have to work a lot harder and push ourselves in practice.”
Entering the game on Wednesday the Black Knights sat third in the District 4, Class AA standings, which will put them in a position for a home game in the postseason.
“Definitely is more relaxing having it in our gym rather than traveling, so I’m super excited for that,” Manchester said.
