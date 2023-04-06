Towanda girls win, boys second in quad meet

Towanda’s Andre Barker competes in a relay during Tuesday’s quad meet.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

TOWANDA — Towanda girls track took first place in a four-team meet on Tuesday, while the boys team finished second.

The Lady Black Knights topped the field with 97 points, while Northeast Bradford had 81, Montgomery finished with 66 and Williamson ended the day with 27.