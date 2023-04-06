Towanda girls win, boys second in quad meet

TOWANDA — Towanda girls track took first place in a four-team meet on Tuesday, while the boys team finished second.
The Lady Black Knights topped the field with 97 points, while Northeast Bradford had 81, Montgomery finished with 66 and Williamson ended the day with 27.
On the boys side of things, Williamson won with 120.5 points, while Towanda was second with 74, NEB was third with 41 and Montgomery had 35.5.
In the girls meet, Towanda’s Anna Dunn claimed first in the 100 and 400 meters, and fellow Lady Knight Kelsea Allen-Smith won the 200.
Kelci Carle won both hurdles events for Towanda, taking first in the 100 and 300.
For Northeast Bradford, Anaiah Kolesar took first in the 800 meter, and Gracelyn Laudermilch placed first in the 1,600.
Towanda’s Marisa Wise won the high jump and Marine Maynard won the pole vault.
Emma Neuber won the shot put and the javelin throw for the Panthers.
Towanda won both the 400 relay and the 1,600, while NEB took first in the 3,200.
In boys action, Towanda’s Andre Barker won the 100 meter, and his teammate Dan Storrs won the 300 meter hurdles.
NEB’s Aiden Kapr won the high jump, while Black Knights’ Mitchell Mosier and Logan Lambert won the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
Mike West placed first in the discus throw for Towanda. Westen Perkins won the javelin throw.
In the relays, Northeast Bradford won the 1,600 and 3,200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.