WYALUSING — The last time Towanda and Wyalusing met the game ended with the Rams taking a double-overtime victory on the road.
On Tuesday the Black Knights returned the favor, topping the Rams 2-1 in double overtime in a crucial game for their district playoff hopes.
Towanda entered the game two games under .500, but now move within a win of being at .500 and into the postseason.
“It was such a good feeling after double overtime to finally get one in,” Towanda’s Porschia Bennett said. “Last time we played them we knew we could do it if we worked hard enough and wanted it bad enough. It’s really big that we won so we can hopefully get our record where we need it to make it to districts.”
Mirra Neilson won the game for the Black Knights off a corner kick by Bennett.
Wyalusing struck first as Alexis Capone converted off an Olivia Haley assist.
Kelsea Allen-Smith tied the game for the Black Knights in the second half, their first goal against the Rams this year, after the Rams won the last matchup 1-0.
After a loss last game the Black Knights wanted this one.
“This win was very, very important to us,” Olivia Sparbanie said. “Our loss to Wyalusing gave us a huge edge to want to win. It was also a huge learning curve for us, learning to execute on big plays such as corners and free kicks. I’m so proud of my team and how hard everyone worked today.”
Towanda had 10 shots and seven corner kicks and Wyalusing had 27 shots and four corner kicks in the game.
Pearl O’Connor had nine saves for Wyalusing and Erin Barrett had 25 saves for the Black Knights in the game.
The Towanda players know how big this game is if they want to get into districts.
“This game was also huge because we were set off place for districts, which making districts was one of our team goals at the beginning of the year,” Sparbanie said. “Within the next week we never know what can happen, we could get bumped out of the running, but this win definitely gives us more confidence that it won’t happen. This group of girls wants more than anything to make an appearance and make the statement that we are not just another .500 team.”
ATHENS 1, TROY 0
TROY — Emma Roe scored the lone goal as Athens quickly rebounded avenged a loss to Troy.
Playing the Trojans in back-to-back games Athens dropped a 2-1 game on Saturday, but quickly came back to put themselves right back in the thick of the NTL race on Tuesday.
Wellsboro now has a loss and a tie this year, while Troy has two losses, Athens has two losses and a tie and Wyalusing has three losses as the whole league is congested at the top of the standings.
At 24:06 Roe took a through ball from Ally Thoman and found the back of the net for the game’s only score.
Athens had nine shots in the game and Troy had eight.
Olivia Tate had eight saves for Troy and Abby Champion had eight saves for the Wildcats.
