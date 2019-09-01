ROME — The Towanda girls’ soccer team opened the year by winning the title at the Northeast Bradford Kick-Off Tournament.
The Black Knights downed the host Panthers 10-2 in the final.
Mira Nielson had a career-high five goals in the victory for Towanda and Olivia Sparbanie, Teagan Willey, Hannah Chandler, Liza Matera and Kelsea Allen-Smith scored her first varsity goal.
Willey and Kourtney Dunn both had three assists in the game and Allen-Smith and Matera added assists.
Towanda had 40 shots and five corners and Erin Barrett made five saves.
Maisie Neuber and Kayleigh Thoman had goals for NEB, with Thoman assisting on the Neuber goal.
Naomi Blythe had 15 saves and NEB had eight shots and two corner kicks.
In the first game Towanda beat NP-Mansfield 4-1. Willey started the scoring just 1:13 in and Towanda led 1-0 at the half. Willey added a goal in the second half by Willey to take a 2-0 lead, before Zoi McDermott connected on a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
Chandler had a goal to make it 3-1 and Mater capped the scoring. Willey had three assists in the game.
Towanda had 27 shots and 11 corner kicks and Barrett had three saves. NP-Mansfield had six shots and no corners and Sarah Swingle had 15 saves.
NEB opened the day with a 6-1 win over Elk Lake. Thoman had four goals in her first varsity game and Ciana Frisbie and Keirra Thoman added goals. Neuber had three assists and Kayleigh Thoman had an assist.
NEB had 33 shots in the game and Blythe had eight saves in net and the Panthers had eight corner kicks.
Elk Lake had nine shots and one corner kick. Katie Cusatis had the Elk Lake goal.
NP-Mansfield finished the day with a 4-1 win over Elk Lake. Kiersten Mitstifer had a hat trick and Sophia Demenech had a goal. Aleiah Jackson had two assists for NPM, Lydia Paulhamus had an assist, Jaclyn Nelson and Khloe Mitstifer had assists.
Cusatis had the Elk Lake goal.
NP-Mansfield had 19 shots and five corners and Swingle had three saves. Elk Lake had four shots and two corners and Caitlyn Kerr had 15 saves.
Athens 5, South Williamsport 0
Abby Sindoni had a hat trick in the Wildcats win.
Krysta Manning and Hannah Blackmon had goals for Athens in the victory.
CMVT 1, Wyalusing 0, 2 OT
CMVT stopped a penalty kick in the second half and then converted on one in the second overtime to get the win.
Wyalusing had 30 shots and 16 corner kicks and CMVT had seven shots and three corner kicks.
Pearl O’Connor had six saves and CMVT had 26 saves in net.
BOYS
Galeton 5, Williamson 0
Galeton won their tournament with the shutout on Saturday.
Ty Stover had a hat trick and an assist, Jake Cochran had a goal and Gavin Sykora had an assist. The other goal was a Williamson own goal.
Galeton had 22 shots and six corners and Williamson had four shots and no corner kicks. Austin Lancenece had four saves for Galeton.
Galeton is at Troy on Wednesday.
Danville 9, Troy 0
Hughesville 7, Troy 3
Alex Johnson had two goals for Troy in the loss to Hughesville.
Troy had nine shots and no corner kicks and Hughesville had 14 shots and eight corner kicks.
Troy had eight shots and one corner kick, while Danville had 15 shots and five corner kicks.
Sayre 5, Northern Potter 5
Mason Hughey had a hat trick for Sayre and Ezra Sprow had a hat trick for Northern Potter in the game.
Brayden Porst and Cody VanBenthuysen had goals for the Redskins and Wyatt Kibbe and Ryan Langnathy had goals for Northern Potter.
Northern Potter had eight corner kicks and Sayre had three.
