TOWANDA — It was a mixed day for Towanda at their own Flynn Duals on Saturday.
The Knights went 2-1 in pool wrestling to earn a spot into the semifinals but then went 0-2 to finish 2-3 on the day.
“I thought we had some very competitive matches individual wise,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Team wise we wrestled some teams that were better than us and it showed in some areas. I think our effort across the board was fairly good but some individual matches it could have been better, but it is what it is. I think we got a wake up call as far as competition. We kind of know where we are and we’ll come in Monday and start working to improve.”
They started off the tournament with a 51-19 win over North Penn-Liberty, an NTL match, then lost to Horseheads 54-28.
They finished out pool action with a 54-27 win over Western Wayne.
In cross-over action they lost to eventual champions Montoursville 56-18 then fell to Port Allegany 61-18.
Sexton had four wrestlers standout for him: Evan Johnson, Alex Perez, Tyler Hawley and Joey Vanderpool.
“I thought Evan Johnson had a real solid day for us,” he remarked. “He went 4-1 on the day with four pins. His one loss was to a regional place winner from Western Wayne so I think he had a solid day for us.”
Johnson weighed in at 145 but bumped up 152 at times.
Perez weighed in at 220 but also moved up to 285 as well.
“He also went 4-1 on the day and his loss was to a state place winner from Montoursville Cameron Wood,” said Sexton.
Perez had three falls on the day.
Hawley went 3-2 on the day with his two losses to two state qualifiers — one in Pennsylvania (Port Allegany) and the other in New York (Horseheads).
“Outside from that he had a solid day for us, too,” remarked Sexton.
Vanderpool wrestled much of the day up one or two weights.
“He’s a dangerous kid,” said Sexton. “A decent pinner for us. He had a solid day today.”
North Penn-Liberty went 0-5 on the day.
After their loss to Towanda they fell to Western Wayne 46-24 and Horseheads 66-18.
In cross-over action they lost to West Scranton 63-15 and Central Columbia 55-23.
Roger Learn went undefeated for the Mountaineers, going 5-0 with four falls and a technical fall.
In the opening match the Knights won 10 of the 14 bouts as Lacin Terry (182), Clay Watkins (195), Aaron Herlt (220), Wyatt Delamater (132) and Skyler Allen (138) all scored forfeits.
Joe Vanderpool (145) and Evan Johnson (152) both scored falls with Spencer Jennings (170), Alex Perez (285) and Tyler Hawley (120) earning decisions.
Roger Learn (106) and Patriot June (126) had falls for NPL with Braydon Garverick (113) scoring a major decision and Kohen Lehman (160) earning a decision.
Against Horseheads Herlt (220), Perez (285), Allen (138) and Johnson (145) all earned falls while Watkins (195) earned a major decision.
In the win over Western Wayne Watkins (195), Joe Vanderpool (145) and Terry (182) all had forfeits.
Perez (220), Shane Atwood (106), Hawley (113), Delamater (132), Allen (138), and Will Bowen (160) scored falls.
In the loss to Montoursville Delamater (132) and Johnson (152) earned falls while Hawley (113) and Vanderpool (145) both had decisions.
And in their loss to Port Allegany Perez (285), Johnson (152) and Bowen (160) had falls.
For the Mountaineers against Western Wayne Learn (106), Wagner (120) and June (126) all had falls while Gaven Saxauer (145) scored a forfeit.
In their loss to Horseheads Logyn Choplosky (285), Learn (106) and Wagner (113) all had falls.
Against West Scranton Learn (106) and Saxauer (145) scored falls while June (126) earned a decision.
And in a loss to Central Columbia Wagner (120) and Lehman (170) both had forfeits, Garverick (113) scored a fall and Learn (106) earned a technical fall.
Montoursville went 5-0 to win the title, their closest match came in pool action against Port Allegany, a 41-39 win.
They defeated Horseheads 43-30 in the final while Port Allegany took third.
Warrior Cameron Wood was voted the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Final standings were Montoursville (5-0), Horseheads (4-1), Port Allegany (3-2), Towanda (2-3), West Scranton (3-2), Central Columbia (2-3), Western Wayne (1-4) and NP-Liberty (0-5).
Looking ahead the Knights face the meat of their league schedule as they face Athens and Troy next week.
“We go into the league schedule in the next couple of weeks,” said Sexton. “We’re 4-0 in the league and we’ll start to see where things sort out the next couple of weeks.”
ONEONTA ROTARY TOURNAMENT
Athens and Waverly each had a champion at the Oneonta Tournament Saturday.
Wildcat Gavin Bradley (113) and Wolverine Ethan Stotler both went 4-0 and took first.
Also for Athens Karter Rude (145) was second, Alex West (170) came in third, Ben Pernaselli (195) was third, Kyler Setzer (106) was fourth and Keagan Braund (285) finished fifth.
For Waverly Austin Kimble (152) was second, Garrett Skeens (132) took third, Trevor Meyers (170) finished fifth and Conner Stotler (106) was sixth.
