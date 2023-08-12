Wickwire trophy

Julie Wickwire stands with her trophy after taking the top spot in the women’s division.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The last time Julie Wickwire captured the Towanda Golf Club women’s division club championship, Bill Clinton had just begun his first year as President of the United States.

It came down to the wire last weekend, but Wickwire, who recently returned as a member to the club, held on to finish in the top spot, becoming the first competitor in the women’s division not named Linda Messner or Darlene Innocenzo to win outright since 2000.