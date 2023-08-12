TOWANDA — The last time Julie Wickwire captured the Towanda Golf Club women’s division club championship, Bill Clinton had just begun his first year as President of the United States.
It came down to the wire last weekend, but Wickwire, who recently returned as a member to the club, held on to finish in the top spot, becoming the first competitor in the women’s division not named Linda Messner or Darlene Innocenzo to win outright since 2000.
“This was the first year that I’ve been a member of the club since probably (1995), because life just happened,” Wickwire said.
Wickwire, who won the women’s club championship for the first time in 1993 at age 17, battled the other competitors, edging out the field and holding on for the win, collecting her second win some 30 years later.
“Coming down 18, I had no idea (how it would finish),” Wickwire said. “I was nervous, emotional, because of not knowing. On Sunday, I never looked to see where anybody was. I didn’t want to get into my own head.”
While each championship had its own excitement baked in, this most recent victory held a little bit more meaning for Wickwire.
“We lost my dad in February,” Wickwire said. “So this was the first summer we’ve had big things go on between my son and I on the golf course, and my dad’s not here to see it. So it was pretty emotional.”
“He was like a golf coach to me all through high school,” Wickwire added. “We had the school coaches, but Dad followed me for all tournaments, all matches, helped me with my swing, all that stuff.”
Even with a gap in playing for Wickwire while day-to-day life took precedence, there is at least one connection between her first and her latest title.
“(I use the same) set of clubs I had when I started,” Wickwire said. “Everybody says I use the antiques. I was 8 when I started (playing golf.)”
One other reason the victory was special to Wickwire was that she had a chance to play amongst the entire field during the tournament.
“I was the only competitor that played with all the ladies,” Wickwire said. “There was seven of us. The first day, I played with Sonya Adams, Vickie Reynolds and Sarah Dunn. And then for the second day, because I was leading, I got moved to the other threesome which was Messner, Val Morningstar and Innocenzo. Out of the seven, I was the only one that actually got to play with all of them over the weekend. They’re all great people and we always have a good time.”
Having just recently returned to the club, the camaraderie may be the part that Wickwire enjoys the best. She, along with other members, play multiple times a week, including league play on various weeknights throughout the year.
Until next year though, it will be Wickwire who will have the club championship bragging rights.
“Those ladies are awesome people,” Wickwire said. “It’s fun, we get to play with so many different people.”
