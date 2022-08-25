WYSOX — The Towanda Golf Club Invitational returns this weekend, beginning tomorrow morning and running through Sunday.
WYSOX — The Towanda Golf Club Invitational returns this weekend, beginning tomorrow morning and running through Sunday.
This year’s invite will be the first Head Golf Pro Ray Sherman has overseen at the club.
“It’s a big event,” he said.
Sherman has put in a lot of work to prepare for the event, but he was sure to credit his supporting cast for their efforts.
“It’s pretty entailed. There’s a lot of things going on,” he said. “We have a big committee that does things for the pros here, which is really nice for us, to have a working committee for the golfers here to help and do a lot of work.”
Golfers are coming in to compete from all over the country, which will give a boost to the local community.
“I think it’s great for the community. People are traveling in and have friends (coming),” Sherman said. “People are tied in from all over the nation with golf, and are traveling many miles to be here with local people that have been in this event in the past. It’s really a tradition to carry on through, so it’s really awesome that people travel so far for such a nice event.”
According to Sherman, golfers were anxious to take part in the invitational.
“They filled this event really quickly, there was high interest,” he said. “It’s really awesome that people are going to come in here to play in this event.”
After COVID put many things on pause over the past two years, golfers will finally be able to once again converge on Bradford County to play in one of the area’s premiere events.
“With everything that’s been going on over the past two years, golf has come to the forefront again because people aren’t traveling as much and things like that,” Sherman said. “But to have people come and lock into a small community like this (is great).”
