WYSOX — One of the oldest and most prestigious golf events in the Twin Tiers will return this week when the Little Brown Jug is held at the Towanda Golf Club on Thursday.
Starting in 1960, women golfers from four golf clubs have come together to battle for the Little Brown Jug. In the first event it was Towanda Golf Club, The Club at Shepard Hills, Corey Creek Golf Club and Tyoga Country Club.
Over the years, Towanda, Shepard Hills and Corey Creek have remained in the event, while other clubs have rotated in and out. This year, Elmira Country Club will join the original three for the first time ever.
“It’s a huge thing with Towanda being one of the original clubs, and they rotate it around every year but this is the first time that we’re hosting it as the new ownership,” said Towanda Golf Club managing partner Joe Acla, who along with his partners, bought the club in 2021. “It means a lot ... some of my other owners had family play in it. I grew up there and I knew all the ladies, both from our club and the other clubs. It’s a big deal. It is the premier ladies event for the area.”
Ten women from each club will hit the links at TGC on Thursday morning with the top eight scores from each group determining who will bring home the Little Brown Jug.
“This will be a dogfight. They play by the rules and there’s no gimmies. They come to play,” Acla said.
As far as where the name comes from, well the trophy is exactly what the title says — a little brown jug.
“It’s literally a little moonshine jug. It’s the coolest thing in the world,” Acla said.
The tournament will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Towanda Golf Club.
